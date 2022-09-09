“Absolutely electric” – Ipswich Town fan pundit identifies club’s most prized assets

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After demonstrating glimpses of promise in League One last season following the appointment of Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town have managed to make a fantastic start to the new term.

Under the guidance of McKenna, the Blues have secured five victories from their opening seven league games and have yet to taste defeat in the third-tier.

Currently top of League One standings, Ipswich will be determined to maintain a push for automatic promotion over the course of the coming months.

In order to have the best chance of securing a return to the Championship in 2023, the Tractor Boys will need Wes Burns to maintain his fitness.

A stand-out performer for Ipswich during the opening stages of the season, Burns has managed to provide three direct goal contributions in the five league games that he has featured in.

The Wales international will be looking to add to this particular tally in his side’s upcoming clashes with Bristol Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

Making reference to Burns, FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has opted to name the 27-year-old as the club’s most prized asset.

Speaking to FLW, Henry said: “Most prized asset at the club, there’s actually quite a few really.

“You’ve got Christian Walton in goal, he is the best keeper in League One and I’ve seen some games in the Championship this season and Walton is far superior to those [keepers] that I’ve seen.

“I think he’s only going to get better so he’s a real asset right at the back.

“You’ve then got Luke Woolfenden, a homegrown centre-back who is willing to play out from the back, good on the ball and decent in the air, with a bit of composure.

“With more league experience he will be right up there.

“George Edmundson next to him, he’s an asset and whilst the resale value of Sam Morsy probably isn’t that high, what he delivers for the club is huge so he’s a real asset.

“Then you’ve got Wes Burns, a marauding right wing-back that has just started his international career for Wales, he knows how to get forward and he is absolutely electric going forward and back.

“His final delivery is getting better, his understanding of the game is getting better and you can see that his technical ability is also getting better under the coaching of McKenna and co so he’s a serious asset.

“Then you’ve got the likes of Chaplin, who is only 25, a goal-scoring number 10, they’re pretty hard to come by these days.

“So I think there’s a few out there but I’d probably put my hat on Wes Burns because he’s going up in the world and he is just so quick.”

10 simple facts that every Ipswich Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1868 1878 1888 1898

The Verdict

When you consider that Wes Burns has improved significantly as a player since joining Ipswich last year, it is hardly a surprise that Henry has named him as the club’s most prized asset.

Currently excelling in the right wing-back position for Ipswich, Burns has provided 1.4 key passes per game and has made 1.2 interceptions per fixture in League One this season.

Averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.28 at this level, the former Fleetwood Town man could potentially go on to play a major role in the Blues’ quest for success.

By continuing to deliver the goods for Ipswich, Burns could also potentially earn a spot in Wales’ squad for the World Cup which is set to take place in Qatar in November.