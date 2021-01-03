Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Absolutely dreadful’, ‘Not impressed’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as journalist delivers managerial update

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new manager is ongoing, and owner Dejphon Chansiri has drawn up a shortlist as he seeks to find Tony Pulis’ successor.

The Owls chairman made the decision to sack the experienced for Stoke boss last week, after just 45 days in the job, due to Wednesday’s poor position.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, there are several names no emerging as targets. They include, Paco Jemez, Jose Morais, Buno Baltazar and Thorsten Fink.

It’s fair to say that most Wednesday fans weren’t too pleased to be linked with those names, which may be due to the fact that they have very little or no experience in English football.

Whoever does come in at Hillsborough will inherit a side that currently sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, although they have picked up ten points from the past four games.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial news from Twitter…


