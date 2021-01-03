‘Absolutely dreadful’, ‘Not impressed’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as journalist delivers managerial update

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new manager is ongoing, and owner Dejphon Chansiri has drawn up a shortlist as he seeks to find Tony Pulis’ successor.

SHEFF WED. Short list mainly foreign. Paco Jemez, Morais and/or Baltazar. Fink. All among them. Deal likely to be just for this season initially. Might put some off. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2021

The Owls chairman made the decision to sack the experienced for Stoke boss last week, after just 45 days in the job, due to Wednesday’s poor position.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, there are several names no emerging as targets. They include, Paco Jemez, Jose Morais, Buno Baltazar and Thorsten Fink.

It’s fair to say that most Wednesday fans weren’t too pleased to be linked with those names, which may be due to the fact that they have very little or no experience in English football.

Whoever does come in at Hillsborough will inherit a side that currently sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, although they have picked up ten points from the past four games.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial news from Twitter…

Has to be Cook but our owner won’t listen to fans who care he’ll listen to blokes who’ll get a cut on any manager on there books deal to come here instead. — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) January 3, 2021

Absolutely dreadful shortlist but we are dreadful aren’t we under his stewardship so no surprises — John Townend (@JT__WAWAW) January 3, 2021

May as well keep thommo than get any of them !!. Don’t know league, players… anything !! Take 3/4 wks to get up to speed.. — Paul Bellwood (@bolsawud) January 3, 2021

Never heard of 2 of them, highly doubtful we will strike gold twice (after Carvalhal) — James Hill (@_Jamerzh_) January 3, 2021

Other than Fink not impressed with that lineup. But no one had heard of Carlos either so who knows? — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) January 3, 2021

Shocking names. Dear me. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 3, 2021

Hopefully the “short term” puts them all off — Dan (@danowl16) January 3, 2021