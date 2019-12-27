‘Absolutely dreadful’, ‘Get rid’ – These Derby County fans slam individual following display vs Wigan

Derby County remain without a win in seven games as they drew 1-1 against Wigan Athletic yesterday.

Phillip Cocu’s side were once again not at their best against the Latics and they required a late Martyn Waghorn striker to salvage what could be a very important point.

The result leaves the Rams in 18th position and they are six points ahead of the bottom three, with their recent performances a real concern.

And, one man who particularly struggled was Craig Forsyth, with the Scotsman continuing in what has been an unnatural centre-back position.

The ex-Watford defender was slack in possession at times and did not convince defensively in what was his eighth game since coming back from injury.

Even though Forsyth has done extremely well to battle back, the reality is that many fans don’t think he is the long-term answer in that position.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter yesterday…

Surely we've better players in the kids team than Forsyth. And when I say kids I mean U15's 🤷‍♂️ #dcfc — 🇬🇧The Jacksdale Ram🇬🇧 (@JacksdaleR) December 26, 2019

How is Cocu justifying Forsyth getting a game? Hopeless #dcfc — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) December 26, 2019

Craig Forsyth is absolutely dreadful #dcfc — shay🐏 (@RainfordShay) December 26, 2019

Forsyth shouldn't even be in the squad. Just heard Craig Ramage on RD say he lacks confidence….. I know he gets his words mixed up he should have said lacks quality. #dcfc #dcfcfans #radioderby #craigramage — Peter Cotton (@pcisaram1956) December 26, 2019

Forsyth is one of the poorest players in the championship. Don't care how long he has been out for. We owe him nothing, get rid of him. #dcfc — Eddy Kelly (@Eddy_Kelly) December 26, 2019

Forsyth had one good game on his return but has been terrible every since. Not good enough. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Craig G (@derbadian) December 26, 2019

Name a more iconic duo then Craig Forsyth and mistakes #dcfc — Kyle Pool (@kylepool1) December 26, 2019