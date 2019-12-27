Connect with us

Derby County

‘Absolutely dreadful’, ‘Get rid’ – These Derby County fans slam individual following display vs Wigan

Derby County remain without a win in seven games as they drew 1-1 against Wigan Athletic yesterday.

Phillip Cocu’s side were once again not at their best against the Latics and they required a late Martyn Waghorn striker to salvage what could be a very important point.

The result leaves the Rams in 18th position and they are six points ahead of the bottom three, with their recent performances a real concern.

And, one man who particularly struggled was Craig Forsyth, with the Scotsman continuing in what has been an unnatural centre-back position.

The ex-Watford defender was slack in possession at times and did not convince defensively in what was his eighth game since coming back from injury.

Even though Forsyth has done extremely well to battle back, the reality is that many fans don’t think he is the long-term answer in that position.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter yesterday…


