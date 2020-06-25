‘Absolutely disgraceful’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans left furious as player’s departure edges closer

Norwich City are set to sign Sunderland midfielder Bali Mumba for a fee in the region of £350,000, according to Sky Sports.

The Canaries are no strangers to signing younger players from the lower leagues, with Sam McCallum joining from League One side Coventry City in January.

The Norfolk club look to set complete another deal, with Sunderland’s Bali Mumba closing in on a £350,000 move to Carrow Road from the Stadium of Light.

Mumba – an England Under-19 international – has made 10 first-team appearances for the Black Cats since coming through the ranks at the Academy of Light.

The energetic midfielder made just the one senior appearance for Sunderland in 2019/20, though, coming a 3-2 EFL Trophy victory over Grimsby Town in October.

Mumba has been an impressive player for Sunderland’s Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 this season, and now looks set to complete a move to Norwich on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth.

Mumba’s exit is likely to divide opinions among Sunderland fans. There will be some who will be happy to see their young players moving to bigger clubs, but there will be some who would have liked to keep him.

Here, then, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to Mumba’s pending departure…

£350k!!! Shockingly low price for one of our brightest prospects. Donald and co are destroying our club. #DonaldOut #SAFC — scott purvis (@purvis329) June 24, 2020

This is their legacy. Our best young players who we should be building a squad around are being sold for pennies, whilst they owe the club £20m #DonaldOut — SAFC1988 (@1988SAFC) June 24, 2020

I wish these jokers who call themselves owners would just leave. Running the club into the ground. Selling the brightest prospects for peanuts — Lee Barker (@LBarks72) June 24, 2020

Last person out turns the lights off — Phil Browell (@phil_browell) June 24, 2020

And the mags think they have problems with their owner. I’d happily swap with them. Joke of a club Stewart Donald has fleeced the club since day one but sent his puppet out to sweet talk fans and have a pint with them. #donaldout — Glen (@Glen78Turnbull) June 24, 2020

It's an absolute disgrace — Robert (@Safcuniverse) June 24, 2020

It’s shocking this mind. Really is. Ripping it apart in front of us and then you’ve got salmon wearing nonce slagging us as fans. Not to play him this season as well man #safc #donaldout — Liam Latimer (@liam_latimer) June 24, 2020

Wow, he’s going on the cheap. What on earth are SAFC thinking of, apart from a little money. Think again! — Dave Orr (@DavidOr73154085) June 24, 2020