Sunderland News

‘Absolutely disgraceful’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans left furious as player’s departure edges closer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Norwich City are set to sign Sunderland midfielder Bali Mumba for a fee in the region of £350,000, according to Sky Sports.

The Canaries are no strangers to signing younger players from the lower leagues, with Sam McCallum joining from League One side Coventry City in January.

The Norfolk club look to set complete another deal, with Sunderland’s Bali Mumba closing in on a £350,000 move to Carrow Road from the Stadium of Light.

Mumba – an England Under-19 international – has made 10 first-team appearances for the Black Cats since coming through the ranks at the Academy of Light.

The energetic midfielder made just the one senior appearance for Sunderland in 2019/20, though, coming a 3-2 EFL Trophy victory over Grimsby Town in October.

Mumba has been an impressive player for Sunderland’s Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 this season, and now looks set to complete a move to Norwich on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth.

Mumba’s exit is likely to divide opinions among Sunderland fans. There will be some who will be happy to see their young players moving to bigger clubs, but there will be some who would have liked to keep him.

Here, then, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to Mumba’s pending departure…


Article title: 'Absolutely disgraceful' – Plenty of Sunderland fans left furious as player's departure edges closer

