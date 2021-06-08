Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolutely disgraceful’, ‘Disgusting’ – These West Brom fans are furious following significant managerial development

West Brom are set to appoint David Wagner as the club’s new manager, with the German in ‘advanced talks’ to join.

The Albion hierarchy have been on the lookout for Sam Allardyce’s successor since it was announced he would leave last month and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy since.

And, it appears as though a decision is close, with reporter Joseph Masi revealing that Wagner, who has won promotion from this level with Huddersfield in the past, is poised to take the role.

Despite his success with the Terriers, Wagner has struggled since with Schalke and it’s fair to say that many fans were not too enthused with the prospect of the 49-year-old, particularly after it was claimed that the board initially wanted Chris Wilder before the owner blocked that move.

Here we look at some of the reaction from the fans to the news that Wagner is expected to be the new boss…


