‘Absolutely disgraceful’, ‘Disgusting’ – These West Brom fans are furious following significant managerial development

West Brom are set to appoint David Wagner as the club’s new manager, with the German in ‘advanced talks’ to join.

Breaking: I understand David Wagner has held talks with Albion about the vacant manager's job – with those talks understood to be at an advanced stage. Story online in a few minutes… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) June 8, 2021

The Albion hierarchy have been on the lookout for Sam Allardyce’s successor since it was announced he would leave last month and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy since.

And, it appears as though a decision is close, with reporter Joseph Masi revealing that Wagner, who has won promotion from this level with Huddersfield in the past, is poised to take the role.

Despite his success with the Terriers, Wagner has struggled since with Schalke and it’s fair to say that many fans were not too enthused with the prospect of the 49-year-old, particularly after it was claimed that the board initially wanted Chris Wilder before the owner blocked that move.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

Here we look at some of the reaction from the fans to the news that Wagner is expected to be the new boss…

Disgusting appointment,no ambition at the club what so ever, don't think I will have a season ticket @WBA #wba — Darren Davies (@Dazbaggie27) June 8, 2021

Call it what it is Joe, and absolutely disgraceful appointment — Kial Jackson (@KialWBA) June 8, 2021

Thats about where the club are not surprised tbh. Wont be getting any of my money. The fans need to show how they feel like they did for the super league — Andy whitehouse (@AndyNewera) June 8, 2021

So in the space of 12 months we have gone from Bilic to Fat Sam to Wagner, that’s one hell of a downgrade!! — Stuart Costigan (@stucost) June 8, 2021

Gone for the cheap option again. So my better candidates — Suraj Chohan (@Suujii_C) June 8, 2021

That’s me finished with them — Ronnie (@Ronnie96261839) June 8, 2021

Gotta be some sort of horrible joke this!! — dan keyte (@dankeyte1) June 8, 2021