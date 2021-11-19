Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Absolutely deserved’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted at player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Janoi Donacien has agreed a new deal that will keep him at Portman Road until at least the summer of 2023.

The right-back has had a mixed time of things at Portman Road since arriving from Accrington Stanley, but he has become a key player under Paul Cook, featuring in 14 league games this season and generally impressing.

Therefore, with his deal expiring in the summer, the Tractor Boys have moved to extend the 28-year-old’s stay, as fresh terms were announced last night.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27

Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year?

As well as adding another year to his contract, Ipswich can trigger a 12-month option if they want in the future to keep the defender at the club until 2024.

Given his performances, it’s fair to say that this news went down very well with the fans, who are delighted to see Donacien rewarded with this deal.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely deserved’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted at player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: