‘Absolutely deserved’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted at player update

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Janoi Donacien has agreed a new deal that will keep him at Portman Road until at least the summer of 2023.

The right-back has had a mixed time of things at Portman Road since arriving from Accrington Stanley, but he has become a key player under Paul Cook, featuring in 14 league games this season and generally impressing.

Therefore, with his deal expiring in the summer, the Tractor Boys have moved to extend the 28-year-old’s stay, as fresh terms were announced last night.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

As well as adding another year to his contract, Ipswich can trigger a 12-month option if they want in the future to keep the defender at the club until 2024.

Given his performances, it’s fair to say that this news went down very well with the fans, who are delighted to see Donacien rewarded with this deal.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Well done JD, 100% absolutely deserved it. Finally given the chance to show you’re more than good enough #uppatowen — Graham Downey (@RAnobreaks1978) November 18, 2021

Fantastic news, thoroughly deserved — Will Gibson (@William7Gibson) November 18, 2021

Just shows what getting your head down and working hard can achieve, can’t think of a player more deserving over the last couple of years to get this. #itfc — Steve Haggar (@shags1972) November 18, 2021

Well deserved Janoi #itfc — Daryl Curle 💙 (@CurleDaryl) November 18, 2021

announce 2022 ballon d'or — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 (@itfczac) November 18, 2021

Thoroughly deserved, great season so far Janoi! — Mr Thomas (@maddogman17) November 18, 2021

Donaissance complete. Love it. — Crabwalk (@RobCrabwalk) November 18, 2021