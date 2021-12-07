‘Absolutely delighted’, ‘The buzz is back’ – Many Preston North End fans react to significant manager update

A new era has been ushered in at Deepdale as Ryan Lowe has become the new manager of Preston North End.

The Lilywhites have moved incredibly swiftly to secure the services of the 43-year-old less than 24 hours after parting company with head coach Frankie McAvoy.

The Scot’s seven-month reign ended with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon and it appears that North End will try a different approach with Lowe being named ‘managed’ as opposed to ‘head coach’.

Having secured a promotion from League Two with Bury in 2019, Lowe headed to Plymouth not long afterwards and took them into the third tier at the first time of asking as well, solidifying their status in League One last year and he left the Pilgrims in fourth position this season.

Lowe has gained a number of fans for the way his Plymouth side played their football and has been linked to a number of vacancies in his time at Home Park.

But a return to his roots up north was clearly too good of an opportunity to turn down and Lowe will begin his North End journey at home to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon – here’s how PNE fans are reacting to the appointment.

WE ARE HUMUNGOUS. I love this club. WE ARE BACK BABYYYY — Jamie (@jamiebaldwinnn) December 7, 2021

Happy with that, given time to adjust and learn with this team I think he’ll be a huge success 🙌🏼 — Neil Eccles (@KungFuNed) December 7, 2021

WERE GOING UP — chris grogan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ChrisGrogan_) December 7, 2021

Now that is beautiful — VARDS (@VardsPNE01) December 7, 2021

Welcome Ryan. Them players need a rocket and a plan. — steve (@steve55166408) December 7, 2021

Welcome to Deepdale!! Looking forward to the new era under new management! #pnefc https://t.co/aIkNGH9Ejh — Kimberley Ramshead (@kimramshead) December 7, 2021

absolutely delighted with him! a proper manager with a real identity. young, hungry and successful already – let’s start seeing some FOOTBALL played at #pnefc 👏 https://t.co/gJ6Nmhm2LB — Podge (@PodgePNE) December 7, 2021

Probably the best appointment we could’ve made. Young in managerial terms, plays entertaining football and got a track record of being successful wherever he’s been. https://t.co/GWs8d5GoMM — James Hall (@james_hall_96) December 7, 2021