Michael Beale picked up his first win as Sunderland boss, as a late Jack Clarke goal was enough to see off Hull City on Boxing Day.

Michael Beale tastes victory for first time with Sunderland

The decision to appoint the former Rangers boss earlier this month was one that divided opinion on Wearside, and Beale endured a nightmare first game, as Coventry hammered the Black Cats 3-0 at the Stadium of Light prior to Christmas.

However, they bounced back in style against Hull, as Beale’s tactical setup helped Sunderland nullify the hosts for large parts.

And, they got the win they will feel they deserved thanks to a classy finish from Clarke, who continues to be a major threat for the team.

Michael Beale heaps praise on his Sunderland side

The victory was welcome for the new boss, who is off the mark, and it was also a crucial three points against a fellow play-off rival, with Sunderland now in the top six after leapfrogging the Tigers.

Championship Table (As it stands December 26th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 24 12 39 6 Sunderland 24 6 36 7 Hull City 24 5 36

So, it was a great day for Beale, and he was full of praise for his team when speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

“It's clear that we've not had time to work and certainly on Saturday, it was so demoralising for us, we've not had much time in between. I've got a lot of respect for Liam and the way his team plays, so I knew it was going to be a tough game. I also knew that we hadn't won away from home for quite a long time in the league, so there were a lot of things I wanted to see from the team today and I thought it was a big response. I thought we should have won by more.

“Some of our interplay was really good, it was just about whether we were going to execute in the final third and that's probably the story of the season under three coaches. It was a fantastic goal from Jack, and I'm absolutely delighted with the mentality of the group.

“I'm delighted, there were big performances through the time. Jenson coming in at right back was fantastic, and our three midfielders. I don't want to take about age and we won't moving forward because if they're good enough, they're old enough. But that's three young midfielders and they were excellent. They've got good players, we're away from home off the back of a big defeat. I'm delighted with the mentality and character. It's a big positive for me moving forward.”

Sunderland will look to push on

That will be a big relief for Beale, as he’s inherited a club that were in a bit of chaos considering few saw Tony Mowbray’s sacking coming, whilst the clubs handling of the ticket situation ahead of their FA Cup tie against Newcastle has been poor.

It all seemed to come to a head against Coventry, but now things have settled a bit, and Beale is off the mark, with the side in the top six.

Now, it’s about building on this win against Rotherham and Preston in the next week, before attention can turn to that huge Wear-Tyne derby.