Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that he is absolutely delighted that the club have managed to secure the services of Xavier Simons on a permanent basis.

As confirmed by Hull's official website, Simons has joined the Tigers for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Chelsea.

The midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a deal which is set to run until 2026.

Hull have opted to include a clause in this contract which will allow them to extend his stay at the MKM Stadium for a further year.

Signed on loan from Chelsea during the previous summer transfer window, Simons made his debut for the Tigers in their meeting with Birmingham City in October.

Since featuring in this fixture, the midfielder has gone on to represent Hull in the Championship on five further occasions.

Having been left out of the club's match-day squad for their showdown with Burnley yesterday, Simons will be hoping to earn the chance to showcase his ability again this weekend when his side head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

Reacting to the news that Simons has joined Hull on a full-time basis, Rosenior has admitted that he believes the midfielder will play a big role in his plans for the future.

Speaking to Hull's website, Rosenior said: "I’m absolutely delighted to tie Xavier down on a long-term deal.

"We’ve worked really hard to get Xavi to commit his future to the club and he’s a big part of my plans.

"He’s got undoubted potential and quality, an outstanding attitude and trains at 100% all the time.

"He’s got Premier League physicality and athleticism. If we can help him improve his technical aspects and tactical understanding of the game, we’ve got a fantastic asset for the club."

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a really clever bit of business by Hull if Simons continues to make strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Rosenior in the coming years.

Particularly impressive during Hull's draw with Preston North End last month, Simons provided one key pass and made two interceptions (as per WhoScored) in this fixture as he was named as the club's player of the match.

In terms of his career, sealing a switch to the Tigers instead of staying at Chelsea may turn out to be a wise choice.

Simons would have been behind the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Matteo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher in the pecking order if he returned to Stamford Bridge.

By going on to feature week-in, week-out for Hull, the 20-year-old could potentially improve significantly as a player.