Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Absolutely delighted’, ‘I can’t believe it’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club update

Published

1 min ago

on

Hull City have confirmed that Acun Ilıcalı has completed his takeover of the Championship club.

The Turkish businessman has been in talks with the Allam family for some time as he looked to purchase Hull, with fans having grown slightly frustrated in recent weeks that the deal wasn’t finalised.

However, the good news the support wanted came this evening ahead of the home game against Blackburn Rovers, as the club announced on their official site that Acun Medya, which was founded by Ilıcalı, had taken full control.

With Grant McCann’s side in a relegation battle, it will be interesting to see what business can be done ahead of the January transfer deadline.

That will excite the fans but in the bigger picture for most it’s about how this can be the start of a bright new era for the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the big news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely delighted’, ‘I can’t believe it’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: