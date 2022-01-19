‘Absolutely delighted’, ‘I can’t believe it’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club update

Hull City have confirmed that Acun Ilıcalı has completed his takeover of the Championship club.

Hull City can confirm that @acunmedya, founded by @acunilicali, has completed the purchase of the football club.#hcafc | #NewEra — Hull City (@HullCity) January 19, 2022

The Turkish businessman has been in talks with the Allam family for some time as he looked to purchase Hull, with fans having grown slightly frustrated in recent weeks that the deal wasn’t finalised.

However, the good news the support wanted came this evening ahead of the home game against Blackburn Rovers, as the club announced on their official site that Acun Medya, which was founded by Ilıcalı, had taken full control.

With Grant McCann’s side in a relegation battle, it will be interesting to see what business can be done ahead of the January transfer deadline.

That will excite the fans but in the bigger picture for most it’s about how this can be the start of a bright new era for the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the big news from Twitter…

This mean so much to me and my family… absolutely delighted to be rid of the Allams #hcafc https://t.co/NP4CHdCWsf — Ed Stout (@edstout) January 19, 2022

Our Club is finally back omfg I can’t believe it 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ME4llMqG6j — Joe (@j0ehendler) January 19, 2022

Love the world at the min https://t.co/jpKeODb8KO — Connor Docherty (@ConnorDochert11) January 19, 2022

Finally! I don’t care about the #PremierLeague, I just want a club to really care about again. Give us back our soul. #hcafc #NewEra https://t.co/Ku9op5qTHy — Adam Fairbank (@AdamFairbank) January 19, 2022

Hopefully the beginning of a fresh start for the whole club after a long 10 years of division! Welcome @acunilicali! 🇹🇷🐯🙌 #hcafc https://t.co/ecfSoTStj2 — 𝑺𝒂𝒎 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒕𝒃𝒚 (@samholtby93) January 19, 2022