‘Absolutely’, ‘Definitely’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans reveal their thoughts in response to Matt Godden question

Having already scored 15 goals across all competitions this term, Matt Godden has proven to have been a masterstroke of a signing by Mark Robins for Coventry City since the striker arrived from Peterborough United this summer.

Playing largely as a lone striker for the Sky Blues, Godden possesses the ability to both hold up the play and make penetrating runs in behind the opposition defence, thus seeing the 28-year-old get on the score sheet on a consistent basis for the Midlands club this term.

As one of the highest scorers in League One and with the club currently sitting on top of the League One standings, many are bound to be questioning whether Godden can continue his form in the Championship if the Sky Blues secure promotion this term.

Staying on the subject of the Championship, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Coventry City fans forum on Facebook for their opinion on whether they feel Matt Godden is good enough to play in the Championship, thus yielding a flurry of responses from the club’s supporters.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Coventry City faithful given via social media today.

Flynn Craig: We will find out next season.

Daniel Tomalin: Only one way to find that answer out.

Dan Plowman: Possibly.

Robert Reynolds: Definitely.

Michael Colledge: Absolutely.

Ian Collins: Yes.

Noel Lynch: Yes.

Ian Small: Lacks a yard of pace but can finish like nobody we have.