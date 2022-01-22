‘Absolutely crazy decision’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Jermain Defoe update

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson’s reluctance to do a deal is holding up a potential return to the club for Jermain Defoe, The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson has reported.

Defore is currently a free agent after leaving Rangers earlier this month, and has admitted that a return to Sunderland is possible.

The striker previously scored 37 goals in 93 games for Sunderland between 2015 and 2017, becoming a popular figure at the Stadium of Light in the process.

According to this latest update however, Johnson is unsure about bringing the striker back to the club, due to concerns over his fitness and squad role.

That is despite the fact that Defoe apparently favours a move to Sunderland, and that the club’s board has given the deal the green light.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts as they took to Twitter to react to this update.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats supporters had to say on the latest in the Defoe saga.

Worried about his fitness and yet we are allegedly going after Roberts who can’t even get into Troyes match day squad. Can you imagine he goes to Oxford and scores the winner in playoffs. — David McEwan (@Mcewan1320David) January 21, 2022

If Johnston blocks this transfer then he be public enemy #1 — Don waterworth (@donjuan72FTM) January 21, 2022

To be honest, I know it would be a fairytale, and he’s a special player for us,,,,but… I have concerns about his squad role and fitness. He’s 39. It wouldn’t make sense to bring him back on big money, unsettle the squad etc. EG if you were Rosco, how would you feel…. — Maynards Keyne (@MaynardsKeyne) January 21, 2022

The clamour for Defoe is enticing and understandable but assuming he wants to play and not be super sub/ mentor what’s your starting XI and formation? I love the idea but I’m struggling? 3-5-2 maybe? — Tim Grainger (@timg75) January 21, 2022

Just sign him he’ll definitely get goals in this league imagine how much the young lads at the club could learn from watching him in training and playing with him he’s a really good professional plus he will add 5 thousand if not more on the gates — nelly newton (@nelly_newton) January 21, 2022

Using Defoe in this league will be like playing in cheat mode. He doesn't need to start every game but he will certainly impact from the bench in the last 30mins so a no brainer for me. Can't understand any dithering, remember the Maja fiasco — Johnny🌳 (@johnnyl1968) January 21, 2022

You don’t even think twice if Defoe wants to return. Say yes and get it sorted. Simple — James (@JRGreen99) January 21, 2022

To put it simply, Defoe can give the team new impetus and drive, then hopefully promotion. If LJ has reservations and doesn’t sign him AND doesn’t get promotion, he’ll be out of a job at the end of the season — tom (@belfastblackcat) January 21, 2022

The Club, The Board, The Manager need to do everything they can to get out of this league, you can’t turn this opportunity down to get someone in like @IAmJermainDefoe he’s the catalyst for promotion surely ? #SAFC — Neil lang (@Neillang057) January 21, 2022

Absolutely crazy decision if true………the lift he would give the fans and the squad man!! Ffs — gav (@gavlad4) January 21, 2022