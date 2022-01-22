Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Absolutely crazy decision’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Jermain Defoe update

Published

1 min ago

on

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson’s reluctance to do a deal is holding up a potential return to the club for Jermain Defoe, The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson has reported.

Defore is currently a free agent after leaving Rangers earlier this month, and has admitted that a return to Sunderland is possible.

The striker previously scored 37 goals in 93 games for Sunderland between 2015 and 2017, becoming a popular figure at the Stadium of Light in the process.

According to this latest update however, Johnson is unsure about bringing the striker back to the club, due to concerns over his fitness and squad role.

That is despite the fact that Defoe apparently favours a move to Sunderland, and that the club’s board has given the deal the green light.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts as they took to Twitter to react to this update.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats supporters had to say on the latest in the Defoe saga.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely crazy decision’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Jermain Defoe update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: