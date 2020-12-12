Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Absolutely clueless’, ‘Losing the plot’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure after Boro defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Millwall’s wretched form continued after they were easily beaten at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s men went into the game on their longest winless run in the league for almost six years, but found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes following a dreadful start at the Riverside.

Duncan Watmore did the damage for Boro, scoring two simple finishes from close-range, either side of a stunning effort from Marcus Tavernier.

The defeat means that the Lions have now collected just four points from their previous 10 Championship outings (D4 L6), and have scored just four times during that period.

Millwall remain 17th in the Championship standings, but have slipped 10 points adrift of the top-six, and are now just eight points clear of the relegation-zone ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bristol City.

Despite almost leading the club to a play-off place in his first campaign at The Den, it appears that many Lions supporters are losing patience with Rowett, who once again opted to go with five defenders – starting just three attackers in Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace and Troy Parrott.

And here, we’ve been looking at how fans have been reacting to the Millwall boss on Twitter:


