‘Absolutely clueless’, ‘Losing the plot’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure after Boro defeat

Millwall’s wretched form continued after they were easily beaten at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s men went into the game on their longest winless run in the league for almost six years, but found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes following a dreadful start at the Riverside.

Duncan Watmore did the damage for Boro, scoring two simple finishes from close-range, either side of a stunning effort from Marcus Tavernier.

The defeat means that the Lions have now collected just four points from their previous 10 Championship outings (D4 L6), and have scored just four times during that period.

Millwall remain 17th in the Championship standings, but have slipped 10 points adrift of the top-six, and are now just eight points clear of the relegation-zone ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bristol City.

Despite almost leading the club to a play-off place in his first campaign at The Den, it appears that many Lions supporters are losing patience with Rowett, who once again opted to go with five defenders – starting just three attackers in Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace and Troy Parrott.

And here, we’ve been looking at how fans have been reacting to the Millwall boss on Twitter:

Gary Rowett out!!! — Ronnie Andersen (@R_Millwall) December 12, 2020

We are shocking so poor under Rowett at the moment #millwall — Dan Herbert (@danherbert123) December 12, 2020

Today’s team selection deserves a proper drubbing. Hopefully it will end 5-0 and the penny may finally drop with Rowett.#Millwall — The Football Theorist (@_FootballTheory) December 12, 2020

EVERY #Millwall fan on here KNEW today’s team was totally wrong. How can Rowett not see it? — The Football Theorist (@_FootballTheory) December 12, 2020

Rowett now absolutely clueless Pearce should never start, can barely run, why aren’t we starting Burey? We don’t score any goals so why not try Alexander? #Millwall — Doug Woodward (@DougWoodward1) December 12, 2020

Rowett is losing the plot #Millwall — Lee Fergusson #FBPE (@LeeFergusson) December 12, 2020

He has more than lost it! He has been found out and doesn't really have a plan b or c — Millwall CK (@CkMillwall) December 12, 2020

Anyone know what Rowett writes down, always doing it. Hopefully it’s his resignation letter this time #Millwall — Jim (@lionj1971) December 12, 2020

Wage thieves the lot of them. Rowett included. #Millwall — Jonny Suntan (@jonnysuntan) December 12, 2020