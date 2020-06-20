‘Absolutely clueless’, ‘Done’ – Many Hull City fans slam key figure following Charlton defeat

Many Hull City supporters have suggested that time could be up for Grant McCann, following the Tigers’ 1-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic.

The Tigers headed into the contest under a real cloud after the club lost a number of players whose contracts were due to expire at the end of June, which has left McCann with a relatively small squad to chose from with players whose confidence did not appear to have been lifted enough during the last few months.

Hull knew that a defeat against Charlton would see them drop below their opponents and into the relegation zone, and the Tigers got off to a poor start to the game going a goal down after just 18 minutes as Jason Pearce nodded the ball home from close range following a corner for the visitors.

McCann’s huffed and puffed as they attempted to get back into the contest but they lacked any sort of real creative spark and could only muster three efforts on target, and it looks like it is going to be a huge task for Hull to now pick themselves up and try and secure enough points to keep them in the Championship.

Hull fans would have been hopeful that McCann could have figured out a way to get more out of his side during the lockdown, but this was a performance very similar to the ones which they were producing prior to the season’s suspension, and they will be in trouble if they can not improve swiftly over the next few weeks.

Here then, we take a look at what Hull fans have been saying about McCann following the defeat to Charlton…

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, we're going down. McCann has got no plan B #hcafc — Anders Holmes (@HolmesAnders) June 20, 2020

McCann is done. Nothing has changed at all. He has one system, plan A. We had the likes of Bowen and turbo to paper over the cracks. Yes the team isn’t great but we are far too easy to play against and our tactics are so naive. #hcafc — James Walker (@hallamwalker23) June 20, 2020

@bbcburnsy I don't see how we will stay up with mccann in charge. He is so stubborn his formation doesn't work. His subs don't impact games. Absolutely clueless #hcafc — Craig (@24goody) June 20, 2020

Time for McCann to go for me. No idea. We need freshening up or we’re down. #hcafc — Ollie (@Roamtherange87) June 20, 2020

@bbcburnsy @RadioHumberside McCann has had 3 months to work on new strategies, game plans, formations and set plays. He then decided to keep the same old tactics we used pre-lockdown that had served us well & got us 2 points from 11 games! #hcafc — Rob H (@covert_h) June 20, 2020

Full-time analysis: Even with 5 subs Grant McCann has no plan b. Man of the match:

The groundsman – pitch looked decent. #hcafc — Darren Spence (@dazzar86) June 20, 2020