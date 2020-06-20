Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Absolutely clueless’, ‘Done’ – Many Hull City fans slam key figure following Charlton defeat

Many Hull City supporters have suggested that time could be up for Grant McCann, following the Tigers’ 1-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic.

The Tigers headed into the contest under a real cloud after the club lost a number of players whose contracts were due to expire at the end of June, which has left McCann with a relatively small squad to chose from with players whose confidence did not appear to have been lifted enough during the last few months.

Hull knew that a defeat against Charlton would see them drop below their opponents and into the relegation zone, and the Tigers got off to a poor start to the game going a goal down after just 18 minutes as Jason Pearce nodded the ball home from close range following a corner for the visitors.

McCann’s huffed and puffed as they attempted to get back into the contest but they lacked any sort of real creative spark and could only muster three efforts on target, and it looks like it is going to be a huge task for Hull to now pick themselves up and try and secure enough points to keep them in the Championship.

Hull fans would have been hopeful that McCann could have figured out a way to get more out of his side during the lockdown, but this was a performance very similar to the ones which they were producing prior to the season’s suspension, and they will be in trouble if they can not improve swiftly over the next few weeks.

Here then, we take a look at what Hull fans have been saying about McCann following the defeat to Charlton…


