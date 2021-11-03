‘Absolutely class’, ‘Sign him up’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s performance

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Bersant Celina’s two goal performance in the 4-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Tractor Boys were back to their rampant best last night, with the Kosovan international helping himself to two goals alongside further strikes from the likes of Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns.

Celina largely pulled the strings whilst playing as a number 10 and levelled the scores on the night with a stunning 25 yard strike, before he later got his second of the evening in stoppage time to put the cherry on top of the Ipswich cake.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the fans to react to the forward’s performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the number 43.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Celina ran riot.

Beautiful man!💙💙💙 get in town!!💙 — Dale (@DaleITFC) November 2, 2021

You little beauty!!!!!!💙💙💙💙 — Shaun butcher (@sbutcher45) November 2, 2021

the cherry on top & it was class as well 😭😭 https://t.co/iZSSdAG1zJ — jess ♊︎ (@wholeIottaizzy) November 2, 2021

Kosovo king 👑 — matt.grim (@mattmg41) November 2, 2021

Sign him up 💙 — Edward Packard (@paxcyclist) November 2, 2021

lightwork from kosavo's finest — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 (@itfczac) November 2, 2021