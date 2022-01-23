Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolutely class’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Plenty of Stoke fans praise midfielder despite defeat to Fulham

Published

2 mins ago

on

Lewis Baker grabbed the headlines for Stoke in their defeat to Fulham as he scored a wonder goal on his second start giving supporters a glimpse of what’s to come. 

Stoke were beaten 3-2 at home to Fulham but there was plenty of positives on display for the Potters as they took league leaders Fulham all the way in a pulsating game at the bet365 Stadium.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips put Stoke in front only for Rodrigo Muniz to equalise moments later, before Fabio Carvalho gave Fulham the lead after the half hour mark.

Fulham took a 2-1 lead into the second half before Stoke equalised in the 58th minute.

New boy Baker picked the ball from 30 yards out and curled in a right footed shot into the bottom corner for his new club.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder had been playing under-23’s football this season but is looking like he could be a top signing for Michael O’Neill’s side after arriving on a free transfer.

It wasn’t to be for Stoke though as Fulham scored the winner through Bobby Decordova-Reid in the 72nd minute, but that didn’t stop Stoke fans being full of praise for Baker.

They took to Twitter to praise their new signing, here’s what they said.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely class’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Plenty of Stoke fans praise midfielder despite defeat to Fulham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: