‘Absolutely class’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Plenty of Stoke fans praise midfielder despite defeat to Fulham

Lewis Baker grabbed the headlines for Stoke in their defeat to Fulham as he scored a wonder goal on his second start giving supporters a glimpse of what’s to come.

Stoke were beaten 3-2 at home to Fulham but there was plenty of positives on display for the Potters as they took league leaders Fulham all the way in a pulsating game at the bet365 Stadium.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips put Stoke in front only for Rodrigo Muniz to equalise moments later, before Fabio Carvalho gave Fulham the lead after the half hour mark.

Fulham took a 2-1 lead into the second half before Stoke equalised in the 58th minute.

New boy Baker picked the ball from 30 yards out and curled in a right footed shot into the bottom corner for his new club.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder had been playing under-23’s football this season but is looking like he could be a top signing for Michael O’Neill’s side after arriving on a free transfer.

It wasn’t to be for Stoke though as Fulham scored the winner through Bobby Decordova-Reid in the 72nd minute, but that didn’t stop Stoke fans being full of praise for Baker.

They took to Twitter to praise their new signing, here’s what they said.

This man was outstanding today. All round performance, looked decent defensively, and his long range passing was impressive. The best part though , was his composure on the ball, never looked like losing it. The beautiful goal topped it off. Lewis Baker 👏#SCFC #STKFUL #CFC pic.twitter.com/oXEbpKbdOv — SCR (@tcStoke) January 22, 2022

Lewis Baker is absolutely class — Adam (@StokieAdam123) January 22, 2022

Lewis Baker bagging for Stoke. We love to see it. — Tom Levins (@TomLevins1) January 22, 2022

Lewis baker baby, Lewis bakerrrr woaaaahhhhh — Alex Oldham (@AlexOldham94) January 22, 2022

What a player Lewis baker is — Bethjayne2028 (@bethh1277) January 22, 2022

How good was Lewis baker today looks like exactly what we lack in the middle #Stoke #SCFC — _Darby78 (@Darby783) January 22, 2022

Lewis Baker looks a great bit of business 👏 — Tom Watson (@tom__watson) January 22, 2022

Lewis Baker is absolutely unreal. DWP too. Shame Stoke lost but we acc took it to them so I'm not 100% dissapointed. — Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Marksism__) January 22, 2022