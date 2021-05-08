‘Absolutely class’, ‘Dragged us over the line’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on key man after dramatic afternoon

Derby County will be playing Championship football next season after a dramatic afternoon in the second tier.

A 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday was enough for the Rams to stay up after a late Marlon Pack goal secured a point for Cardiff City against Rotherham United.

With that result, Derby still needed a point, with Martyn Waghorn crucial to Wayne Rooney’s side avoiding defeat at Pride Park.

The striker, who has been criticised at times this season, put himself about all game and scored two goals. The first was a header from a Tom Lawrence cross, before he took responsibility to hit the penalty that ultimately salvaged the point for Derby.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with Waghorn’s contribution, and his mentality to step up when the pressure was on with the 78th minute spot-kick.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from the fans on Twitter…

Waghorn has been heavily criticised, however today he showed passion and dragged us over the line. No celebration from me, a season to forget. Hearts aren’t meant to go through what mine just over those 100 minutes. We bloody did it #dcfc — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) May 8, 2021

The emotion from Waghorn- he cares. If that’s his last appearance for the club then what a way to go out 👏🏻 #DCFC #DCFCFans — Bradley (@BradClough10) May 8, 2021

To be fair to Waghorn put a performance in and spoke very honest in his interview fair play lad #DCFC — Craig Warrington (@Craig_Warro) May 8, 2021

I don’t care what anyone else says, donkey or not. I love Martyn Waghorn 🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Adam (@adaamwilliaams) May 8, 2021

He had a lot of stick this season but no one can possibly say that Waghorn doesn’t care. Absolutely class today. new contract incoming surely #DCFC — Stephen Lewis-Johnston (@Stephen_Lewis99) May 8, 2021

I'm nearly crying. I can't believe we did it. Twice today I was certain we were down. WAGHORN YA BEAUTY #DCFC #DCFCFANS #SWFC — Callum (@DCFCORL24) May 8, 2021