‘Absolutely class’, ‘Dragged us over the line’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on key man after dramatic afternoon

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County will be playing Championship football next season after a dramatic afternoon in the second tier.

A 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday was enough for the Rams to stay up after a late Marlon Pack goal secured a point for Cardiff City against Rotherham United.

With that result, Derby still needed a point, with Martyn Waghorn crucial to Wayne Rooney’s side avoiding defeat at Pride Park.

The striker, who has been criticised at times this season, put himself about all game and scored two goals. The first was a header from a Tom Lawrence cross, before he took responsibility to hit the penalty that ultimately salvaged the point for Derby.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with Waghorn’s contribution, and his mentality to step up when the pressure was on with the 78th minute spot-kick.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from the fans on Twitter…


