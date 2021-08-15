Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely class’, ‘Buzzing’ – Many QPR fans react to Mark Warburton message after Hull win

QPR boss Mark Warburton has sent a message to fans on Twitter after his side’s convincing win against Hull City yesterday, which has been well-received by many supporters. 

The R’s travelled to the KCOM Stadium still searching for their first victory in 2021/22 and were in the ascendancy from the start.

Chris Willock fired them in front after 16 minutes while Lyndon Dykes doubled the lead midway through the second half and then Rob Dickie, with his third in three games, made it 3-0 after George Moncur’s red card.

The result leaves the west London club second in the Championship after two games and will have meant the travelling R’s support headed back down south in high spirits.

Warburton, who signed a new contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium earlier in the summer, took to Twitter after the result yesterday to send a message to fans.

After a strong finish to 2020/21 and an impressive summer transfer window, there’s a huge amount of positivity surrounding the R’s right now and the unbeaten start to the season will only have helped that.

Warburton’s message has certainly been well received by the QPR fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to offer a response…


