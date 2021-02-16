Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Absolutely buzzing’, ‘You deserve it’ – Many Blackburn fans react as club announce exciting fresh player agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have managed to tie down exciting young talent Tyrhys Dolan to a new contract running until 2024.

Dolan was one of the surprise stars of Blackburn’s first few months of the season, having initially been signed as a player for the under-23 squad in the summer following his release from local rivals Preston North End.

PNE kept no second-year scholars on from last season apart from Ethan Walker, and that was a disappointment to many North End fans who had kept tabs on the youth team as they rated Dolan as one of the top prospects.

The Lilywhites’ loss was Blackburn’s gain, as Dolan quickly made an impact in pre-season training with the first-team and was given his senior bow in the EFL Cup in September against Doncaster, and was quickly thrust into league action by Tony Mowbray.

Winger Dolan repaid the faith by netting in consecutive games against Wycombe and Derby, but since the arrival of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott he has been relegated to a role on the bench, but often appears in the second half of games.

That’s exactly what he did against Preston back in November, where he came back to haunt them by netting Rovers’ third goal in a demolition job of their rivals.

Dolan has made 20 league appearances and there will be many more to come in the blue and white of Rovers – check out the best fan reactions to the contract news!


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

