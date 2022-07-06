“Absolutely buzzing to get that one done” – Luton Town fan pundit gives his verdict on new midfield addition

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town had a strong season last year as they made it up into the play-offs fighting for promotion.

However, despite their best efforts, the Hatters were not able to make it past Huddersfield Town across two semi-final legs meaning they face another season in the second tier.

Nevertheless, Nathan Jones will be keen for his side to continue progressing and he’s shown that intent already with some summer business underway.

The club recently announced the signing of midfielder Alfie Doughty so we asked FLW’s Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia for his verdict on the club’s new addition: “Well, we’ve been chasing him for a while, really good to get him.

“Good age, only 22-years-old. We need a left wing-back because the load on Amari’i Bell last year was massive. Think there’s also some talk about Amari’i Bell playing left of the back three which is definitely an option. Amari’i Bell is such a good passer from narrow positions and he finds floor passes so well like Kal Naismith and Alfie Doughty is such an athletic ball carrier. He can go one v one, covers huge amounts of space.

“Only concern is his recent injury record isn’t great but I trust our recruitment and medical team to get that one right.

“So yeah, absolutely buzzing to get that one done because we’ve even after him for a long time I think. Even going back to when we had to get Reece Norrington-Davies on loan and then got Amari’i Bell, I assume Doughty was very high up our list even since Nathan Jones came back so really excited to see him play for us.”

The Verdict:

Alfie Doughty is a brilliant signing for Luton and both the Hatters fans and Nathan Jones will be pleased to get their man after trying for a while.

The midfielder will provide pace and attacking flair going forward for Luton next season and will no doubt increase their prospects in front of goal.

As a versatile player, you can see the youngster fitting in well at the club and furthering his development which will make him an exciting addition.