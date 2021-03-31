‘Absolutely buzzing’ – These Huddersfield Town fans were right to laud Danny Cowley signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Huddersfield Town have had mixed success in recent transfer windows, but there can be no grumbling about last January’s capture of Harry Toffolo.

Up until a red card against Luton Town, Toffolo had been ever-present for Huddersfield in the Championship since arriving from Lincoln City in January 2020. Injury has prevented him from returning to the left of Carlos Corberan’s defence since then, but he’s been an undoubted hit.

And, looking back at how some of the Huddersfield fans reacted upon his arrival, you sense they knew they were onto something good:

Absolutely buzzing with this.

Welcome to the club Harry #htafc 🔵⚪ https://t.co/O5oMRvGDmX — Mollie (@MFirth26) January 17, 2020

Mid-January and we’ve finally got a senior left back. Great stuff #htafc 👍 https://t.co/jmRFtyb3U3 — Paul Marsden (@TerrierHack) January 17, 2020

Welcome Harry and good luck! Nice to see a new player come in with nothing but praise and best wishes from his former fans, shows class and signs of a fighter which we need! — DB (@Resident_Deeble) January 17, 2020

Wellcome Harry, can’t wait to see you in the blue and white stripes.. #utt — Alex Waite (@AlexWaite_htafc) January 17, 2020

Drafted straight in at left-back by former Lincoln boss, Danny Cowley, Toffolo hit the ground running, debuting 24 hours after arriving in a goalless draw with Brentford.

Across 19 appearances in the second-half of 2019/20, Toffolo scored once, giving Town parity and a valuable point by striking late against Derby County.

That proved to be a point on the board that, ultimately, led to Huddersfield avoiding relegation under Cowley.

A change in approach from the board brought Corberan through the door in the summer, but despite Toffolo’s former boss departing, his performances have managed to lift.

Statistically, Toffolo is one of the Championship’s best left-backs this season and is thriving in a system that’s suited to his all-round game.

With more licence to get forwards, he chipped in with two goals and five assists before suspension and injury halted his involvement.

Corberan has not just helped Toffolo adapt to this level, he’s aided him taking the Championship by storm. Now, the big question will be whether Huddersfield can match the 25-year-old’s trajectory in the coming years.

What felt like a shrewd addition at the time has proved to be just that.