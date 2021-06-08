Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely buzzing’, ‘Great news’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as player agreement confirmed

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that keeper Matt Gilks has signed a new one-year contract that will see him stay the club for the League One season.

The 39-year-old was brought to the club by former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt last year and he played a key role as the side won promotion, impressing in goal and his experience also helped during the run-in.

With his deal expiring in the summer, there was always an expectancy that a new contract would be agreed and official confirmation arrived this afternoon.

Evatt has already made it clear that Gilks will be number one next season as the Trotters look to make an impact back in the third tier and this news has understandably gone down well with the fans.

They recognise how the stopper has helped the team and they believe he can play a part again moving forward. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


