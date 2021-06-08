‘Absolutely buzzing’, ‘Great news’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as player agreement confirmed

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that keeper Matt Gilks has signed a new one-year contract that will see him stay the club for the League One season.

🔷 𝗚𝗜𝗟𝗞𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 🔷 ✍️🏻 We are delighted to announce that Matt Gilks has signed a new one-year contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) June 8, 2021

The 39-year-old was brought to the club by former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt last year and he played a key role as the side won promotion, impressing in goal and his experience also helped during the run-in.

With his deal expiring in the summer, there was always an expectancy that a new contract would be agreed and official confirmation arrived this afternoon.

Evatt has already made it clear that Gilks will be number one next season as the Trotters look to make an impact back in the third tier and this news has understandably gone down well with the fans.

They recognise how the stopper has helped the team and they believe he can play a part again moving forward. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Absolutely buzzing About this 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/qoRl9PXh7h — Emmajean Warbrick (@warbri9) June 8, 2021

You love to see it 🎉 https://t.co/rYRFosgsZi — Lion of Vienna Suite (@LionOfViennaSte) June 8, 2021

Totally deserved after last season what a different he made, well done Matt 😍📝 — jamie (@jamiebwfc147) June 8, 2021

Great business, now sort out a deal with dj — CharlieE (@eshiyfnkhrnjg) June 8, 2021

Brilliant best keeper in the league — Gareth Hulme (@GarethHulme) June 8, 2021

Great news. Up the Mighty Wanderers! #bwfc — Keegan (@DisAddress) June 8, 2021