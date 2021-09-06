Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely bring him in’ – Many West Brom fans react to potential transfer arrival

8 mins ago

West Brom are keen to bring in defender Kean Bryan on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old left Sheffield United at the end of last season, and remains on the lookout for a new club after departing Bramall Lane upon the expiry of his contract.

Bryan made only 13 appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season, scoring in the win at Manchester United.

But with the new season now well underway, the versatile defender, capable of playing in a back three or back four, could now be set to move to Albion.

West Brom’s interest in signing Bryan has heightened having been dealt yet another infuriating injury blow.

Matt Clarke has struggled with injury in the early parts of this season, struggling with a hamstring issue and missing the recent win at Peterborough.

This week, Dara O’Shea picked up an ankle injury which looks set to rule him out for the next four months of the campaign.

With Clarke and O’Shea missing, then, the addition of Bryan is much-needed, given the lack of depth at the defensive end of the pitch.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Bryan at the Hawthorns…


