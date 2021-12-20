Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Proved us all wrong’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on 28-y/o after crucial win

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United made it four wins in a row as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage this evening.

A brilliant solo goal from Iliman Ndiaye gave the Blades an early lead and they managed to hold on with relative ease until a last minute double chance for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.

And, key to that impressive defensive effort was Jack Robinson. The former QPR man was drafted in after Ben Davies missed out, and it’s fair to say his return to the XI didn’t go down well among the support before kick-off.

However, he silenced any doubters by putting in a strong display alongside Chris Basham and John Egan as Paul Heckingbottom’s men moved closer to the play-off places.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22

What year were the club founded?

In truth, it was a real team effort from the Yorkshire side, but Robinson deserved special praise considering the concerns about him before the game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the 28-year-old’s showing from Twitter..


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Proved us all wrong’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on 28-y/o after crucial win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: