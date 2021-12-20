‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Proved us all wrong’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on 28-y/o after crucial win

Sheffield United made it four wins in a row as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage this evening.

A brilliant solo goal from Iliman Ndiaye gave the Blades an early lead and they managed to hold on with relative ease until a last minute double chance for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.

And, key to that impressive defensive effort was Jack Robinson. The former QPR man was drafted in after Ben Davies missed out, and it’s fair to say his return to the XI didn’t go down well among the support before kick-off.

However, he silenced any doubters by putting in a strong display alongside Chris Basham and John Egan as Paul Heckingbottom’s men moved closer to the play-off places.

In truth, it was a real team effort from the Yorkshire side, but Robinson deserved special praise considering the concerns about him before the game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the 28-year-old’s showing from Twitter..

Bang on tbf, proved us all wrong, especially me… https://t.co/nYgK1x4u4L — will (@sufcwiII) December 20, 2021

Was absolutely brilliant today didn’t put a foot wrong all game, deserves MOTM — Jclear06 (@jclear06) December 20, 2021

Had a blinder, proved us all wrong 👏🏼 — louiecrossley (@wouiewrossleyb2) December 20, 2021

Jack Robinson coming into a confident team a game or 2 works well… let’s not get silly 😆 — Gareth Edgar (@bigblademan1889) December 20, 2021

Thought he had a good game — Anders (@anders_blades) December 20, 2021

Outstanding tonight — Jon Davies (@1JonDavies1988) December 20, 2021

Lets not get carried away eh — Sean (@FatMancScoop) December 20, 2021