‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Stoke City fans heap praise on 29-y/o after victory at QPR

Stoke City moved back into the play-off places after a 2-0 success at Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

Goal from Tyrese Campbell and the classy Mario Vrancic secured the points for Michael O’Neill’s men, but that didn’t tell the whole story of the game, with the R’s putting the Potters under pressure throughout.

However, keeper Adam Davies was in fantastic form, producing several excellent stops to ensure he kept a clean sheet in the capital. The key one came in the 63rd minute when he denied Charlie Austin from the penalty spot as the striker had the chance to get an equaliser.

As you would expect, the Stoke fans were delighted with the contribution of the 29-year-old who has taken the opportunity of game time that has come his way after Josef Bursik suffered an injury.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Davies’ display this afternoon from the fans…


