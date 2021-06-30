‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Huge’ – These Bradford City fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Bradford City have completed the signing of Yann Songo’o, with the defensive midfielder signing a two-year deal to work with Derek Adams again.

The 29-year-old was highly influential as Morecambe won promotion to the third tier under the Scotsman, which included putting in a brilliant performance in the play-off final success over Newport County at Wembley.

Despite having the opportunity to play at a higher level, Songo’o has followed his former boss to Valley Parade, with the official announcement arriving this afternoon.

As you would expect, it’s a deal that has gone down very well with the Bantams support, as they recognise that the former Plymouth man could be a key player for Adams and his new-look XI moving forward.

Plus, they feel he has the battling qualities that the side have been lacking recently in the middle of the park.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his arrival from Twitter…

Absolutely huge signing that. Get in! — Nathan (@nathanevans94) June 30, 2021

Announce League 2 Champions #BCAFC — El (@EllisDavies) June 30, 2021

The guys a beast. Best CDM in league 2 bar NONE! Enjoy lads 👍🏼 — Ben Tomlinson (@bentomlinsonMFC) June 30, 2021

Absolutely Brilliant what a player 👍😁🐔🏆⚽ — ANDY HOLLAND🐔🏆⚽ 🇬🇧 (@SHANDY2770BCAFC) June 30, 2021

Bradford city I love you 😍 — Cameron Fieldhouse (@CameronFieldho4) June 30, 2021

About time 😻 — Nathan (@Nathan_7788) June 30, 2021

Finally get the party started — St Peter ๙๙๙ (@JonasPeteJustin) June 30, 2021