Bradford City

‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Huge’ – These Bradford City fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Published

52 mins ago

on

Bradford City have completed the signing of Yann Songo’o, with the defensive midfielder signing a two-year deal to work with Derek Adams again.

The 29-year-old was highly influential as Morecambe won promotion to the third tier under the Scotsman, which included putting in a brilliant performance in the play-off final success over Newport County at Wembley.

Despite having the opportunity to play at a higher level, Songo’o has followed his former boss to Valley Parade, with the official announcement arriving this afternoon.

As you would expect, it’s a deal that has gone down very well with the Bantams support, as they recognise that the former Plymouth man could be a key player for Adams and his new-look XI moving forward.

Plus, they feel he has the battling qualities that the side have been lacking recently in the middle of the park.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his arrival from Twitter…


