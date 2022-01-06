‘Absolutely brilliant’, ‘Get in’ – Many Bournemouth fans react to transfer agreement for Manchester United man

Not wanting to settle for what they’ve got for the rest of the season, Bournemouth have already been busy in the transfer market at the start of January by adding to their squad.

Recent slip-ups in Championship fixtures has meant that Scott Parker has saw fit to act as the transfer window opened a few days ago, with James Hill of Fleetwood Town being the first individual to arrive.

And the teenager has been followed in at the Vitality Stadium by promising Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Swansea City and with a head coach he knows well in Russell Martin, having played under the ex-Scotland international at MK Dons last season.

Laird played 20 times in the second tier for the Welsh outfit, assisting three goals in that time but the Red Devils have decided to recall the youngster and send him into a promotion battle.

He is likely to battle with Jack Stacey for a place in Parker’s side and he naturally strengthens his hand ahead of the push to get back into the top flight for the Cherries at the second time of asking – let’s see what their fans are saying about the deal.

Were actually going on European tour🍒 https://t.co/PrFd4GX3tD — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke05) January 6, 2022

That Zemura and laird partnership tho — InvictUs (@olliejamespaddy) January 6, 2022