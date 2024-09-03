EFL pundit Ali Maxwell has heaped praise on Duncan Watmore after his fine start to the season, and he claimed the Millwall man might be the best attacker in the Championship so far.

The 30-year-old joined the Lions in January 2023, and he has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club in the league.

Whilst he has made some contributions in the past, Watmore has excelled in the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring four goals in four games.

Duncan Watmore stars in Millwall win over Sheffield Wednesday

Arguably his best performance came against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, as Watmore was a constant threat, and he scored the crucial second in what was a dominant victory, as well as setting up Josh Coburn for the opener.

With Watmore having also found the net three times in the previous three games, he is joint-top scorer in the Championship at this stage - and he has already matched the total he managed last season!

That prompted Maxwell to tell the Not the Top 20 podcast that Watmore has been as good as anyone this season, and he was glad the player received recognition after Millwall picked up their first win of the season.

Duncan Watmore's Millwall Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals 2022/23 16 3 2023/24 34 4 2024/25 (so far) 4 4

“I haven’t gone through the whole league, but Watmore might be the best attacker in the Championship so far.

“He’s got four goals in four games, he’s got the assist against Sheffield Wednesday as well. It’s not just the finishing and creativity, it’s his dribbling, his constant movement off the ball, and the speed of it, and his work-rate - he has been absolutely brilliant.

“I’m pleased it’s taken a Millwall win for him to get his flowers so to speak, as previously it had been when they’d been losing. He was brilliant.”

Duncan Watmore is crucial for Millwall right now

Of course, it’s open to debate about who has been the best player this season, but there’s no denying that Watmore deserves a mention, as he has been excellent.

As mentioned, he was perhaps overlooked due to the fact that Millwall picked up just one point from their first three games, but he continued that form against the Owls in what was an important three points for Neil Harris’ men.

Watmore has always been a reliable performer, who works hard for the team, but the end product hasn’t been there all the time. However, he has found that touch in front of goal in the opening weeks, with some smart finishing combined with being in the right place at the right time.

To already be on four goals is an impressive start, and Watmore will no doubt be targeting 15+ for the season now if he can stay fit, which has been a problem in the past.

Harris and the Millwall fans will be delighted with his performances, and he is the sort of professional that will continue to give to the team even if the goals do dry up.

But, the main focus, as always, will be on the team, with Watmore and Millwall looking to build on the comfortable win over Wednesday moving forward.

The Lions are back in action after the international break when they welcome Luton Town to The Den.