‘Absolutely bossed’, ‘Love to see it’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to player’s performance v Barnsley

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to Matt Crooks’ all round performance against Barnsley last night as their side ran out 2-0 winners at the Riverside Stadium.

The midfielder played an important role in helping his side to pick up a second consecutive win in the Sky Bet Championship as he scored a header three minutes from time to double their lead on the night.

It was yet another positive performance from the summer signing from Rotherham United as Boro picked up a vital victory as they continue to make their way up the league standings under Neil Warnock.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Middlesbrough faithful to react to their player’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from Crooks.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Crooks starred for his side.

Deserved absolutely bossed that midfield tonight — shane mitchell (@shanemitchell11) October 20, 2021

Yessss 🌳 nice 1 — Natalie (@Natalie30163876) October 20, 2021

Well done Matty 🙂 — rachelhudson84@outlook.com (@rachelhudson84) October 20, 2021

Man like crooksy 😍 — Ryan Woodcock (@ryanwoodyyy) October 20, 2021

He’s at it again you love to see it https://t.co/6ENE5JGgUC — Ben (@BenDyson_) October 20, 2021

Quickly becoming my favorite player this lad. Absolutely bossed the midfield tonight 👏👏 topped off with a goal ⚽️ #borolive https://t.co/pnjtDbOgVh — Tom (@mfctom97) October 20, 2021

GET IN CROOKSY LAD https://t.co/x7VvmCfiGq — Jack (@jackallisonnn) October 20, 2021