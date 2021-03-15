‘Absolutely bonkers’, No surprise there’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as major report emerges

Charlton Athletic are facing the prospect of searching for a new manager following reports on Monday afternoon.

London News Online have claimed that Lee Bowyer has resigned from his post at the Valley with a potential move to join Birmingham City in the pipeline.

The Blues are facing a challenging campaign of their own but supporters in South London will be more bothered about what’s going on in SE7.

Charlton are currently sitting in ninth position in League One and while they’re just two points from the play-off spots there’s a significant amount of work to do if they’re to beat a plethora of team to finish in the top six.

Results have been mixed of late with two wins, two draws and two defeats in their last six games which has led supporters to come to terms with the fact that an immediate return to the second tier is in the offing.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Charlton Athletic’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne in 19/20? 10 11 12 13

Of course the reports of Bowyer’s departure have attracted quite a response from supporters of the Addicks.

Here’s what a selection have had to say.

No surprise there if it is Birmingham, can't blame him, we are not getting promotion this year (Not sure that is all is fault although some of it is). Just hope we can keep Gallen — steve hoare (@sjh11036) March 15, 2021

Please don’t take gallen ffs — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) March 15, 2021

Think it's best. Gone as far as we can under him. — Jack (@Jackosaysrelax) March 15, 2021

I’m disappointed it’s had to come to this. A shame this season has overshadowed the achievements he did. Thanks for the memories Lee 🔴⚪️ — Mark Davison (@mdavisontafc) March 15, 2021

Shame it wasn’t a few months ago tbh, thanks for that day at Wembley and all lee but we have been awful to watch for months. — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) March 15, 2021

That’s a huge shame 😢 — David Jarvis (@DavidJarvis25) March 15, 2021

Disappointing, but I don’t feel surprised by it tbh — Bruce Montgomery (@PresenterBruceM) March 15, 2021

Can't say im too bothered either way — Jakey r (@Jake_R88) March 15, 2021

Absolute bonkers if this happens. — Long Suffering Addick (@IainHughes8) March 15, 2021