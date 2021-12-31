‘Absolutely baffled’, ‘Agonising to watch’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to recent events

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to their 1-0 home loss against Huddersfield Town last night.

The Reds were left feeling frustrated after a 90 minutes in which they really should have found the back of the net during a game in which they had plenty of chances.

However it was the Terriers who emerged as the victors on Trentside, with Duane Holmes’ goal proving to be enough for the Yorkshire side to leave the City Ground with a priceless three points.

The result sees Steve Cooper’s side remain in the top half of the league standings at the time of writing.

Naturally it didn’t take the Nottingham Forest faithful long to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to provide their thoughts on the performance as a whole.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Forest slumped to defeat.

Absolutely baffled how we didn’t get at least 3 goals. — Saul (@saulhare) December 30, 2021

If Davis can score from 2 yards in training I want to see him start next game, can’t believe what I’ve just watched.. — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) December 30, 2021

We need a striker, Grabban wasn't on the pitch tonight! — DomPashley01 (@DPashley01) December 30, 2021

God help us against arsenal if we can’t score against Huddersfield,feel a bad run coming on,every team has one think we’re in ours now,needs sorting quick — Jason (@jasonkelly847) December 30, 2021

new striker needed in January — Ben Paulson (@BenjoPaulson) December 30, 2021

Silver lining is that it’s crystal clear we really need quality reinforcements in January. Proven quality needed please not rolls of the dice recruitment 🙏🏽 — BCP (@BcpBin) December 30, 2021

I can't remember a more frustrating game!

That was agonising to watch!

On another night we'd have scored 10 🤣#NFFC — Twheatman (@Twheatman) December 30, 2021

We could've won by a couple and it wouldn't have been undeserved. Could've played till new year and not scored. Ah well, one of those days. — Jarvalho (@Jarvalho1) December 30, 2021

No way should we have lost that.. the amount of chances not taken… 🤯 Think we need some scorers… 🤔 — GingerJohn (@depressingmedia) December 30, 2021