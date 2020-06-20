Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Absolutely awful’ – Plenty of QPR fans blast 24-y/o after Barnsley defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers lost 1-0 at home to Barnsley in their return to Championship action this afternoon.

After more than three months without football, QPR fans were left frustrated as they witnessed their side lose to bottom-club Barnsley.

The away side started the brighter, and scored their only goal of the game through Elliot Simoes after just seven-minutes.

Simoes found space in-between the QPR defence as he was played through by Ben Williams, and finished neatly past Liam Kelly to put his side ahead in W12.

QPR took a while to get into the game, and Barnsley held their lead up until half-time fairly comfortably.

The second-half saw a slight increase in tempo by QPR, but Barnsley remained resolute, and held on for their fourth win in seven Championship fixtures.

One man who came under criticism in particular today was Ryan Manning, and here’s how the R’s fans rated his performance:

Here’s what the R’s fans had to say on his performance today:


