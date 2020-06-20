‘Absolutely awful’ – Plenty of QPR fans blast 24-y/o after Barnsley defeat

Queens Park Rangers lost 1-0 at home to Barnsley in their return to Championship action this afternoon.

After more than three months without football, QPR fans were left frustrated as they witnessed their side lose to bottom-club Barnsley.

The away side started the brighter, and scored their only goal of the game through Elliot Simoes after just seven-minutes.

Simoes found space in-between the QPR defence as he was played through by Ben Williams, and finished neatly past Liam Kelly to put his side ahead in W12.

QPR took a while to get into the game, and Barnsley held their lead up until half-time fairly comfortably.

The second-half saw a slight increase in tempo by QPR, but Barnsley remained resolute, and held on for their fourth win in seven Championship fixtures.

One man who came under criticism in particular today was Ryan Manning, and here’s how the R’s fans rated his performance:

Manning was absolutely awful 😤 — harrison (@harrisonqpr1) June 20, 2020

Shodipo has come on and changed the game. Much better football. Get manning off he has been awful today #QPR — Liam Clarke (@Liam_Clarke12) June 20, 2020

Would consider taking Manning off. Having a stinker #QPR #QPRBAR — Michael (@Mike_H92) June 20, 2020

This is the worst I’ve seen Ryan Manning play #qpr #qprbar — Hoagie (@RollHoagie) June 20, 2020

Get manning off! Cant pass or win tackles hes had a shocker of a first half — Aaron vieira (@HDpridex) June 20, 2020

Sell manning — Charlie VDB (@charlievdb1) June 20, 2020

Was so dire, manning and hugil were awful too — PBlockScudze (@PBlockScudze) June 20, 2020