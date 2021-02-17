‘Absolutely amazed by that’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to reported player agreement

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has agreed in principle a new contract with the Hillsborough outfit, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Scottish international’s deal with the Owls is set to expire in the summer, but it appears that the former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder has committed his future to Wednesday.

The Yorkshire Post reported in October that Bannan had been offered new terms at Hillsborough, although with the Scotsman having entered the final six months of his contract, there has been much doubt over whether he’d still be at Wednesday next season.

But Yorkshire Live believe that the 31-year-old is on the verge of extending his five-and-a-half stay with the Owls having arrived from Palace back in August 2015.

Bannan has made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday, and has started all 29 of their Championship matches as the Hillsborough outfit bid to avoid slipping into League One following their six-point deduction earlier this season.

The midfielder has always been a popular figure with the Wednesdayite’s, and here’s how they have been reacting on Twitter to his contract extension:

Fair play to baz… the club is in complete turmoil and he is willing to effectively end his playing career at our club👍👍

His loyalty is awesome — Amac (@AndyJMack1) February 17, 2021

He’s going to rip it up in league one — 🙂 (@Sando19792826) February 17, 2021

Must be mad. Definitely on the principle we stay up as well. — C Mac (@ChrisswfcMac) February 17, 2021

Well that’s something — Brad Sanderson (@Brad583546) February 17, 2021

Fair play, I for one am surprised he has. Committed to the club since day one 💥 #swfc https://t.co/3qB47h9MaV — 𝕺𝖜𝖑𝖘𝕸𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖆𝕮𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖊 (@OwlsmediaCentre) February 17, 2021

Genuinely a relief, showing commitment to the club when we need players like him https://t.co/IUzAUTWKJh — Danny (@Dannysmith1867) February 17, 2021