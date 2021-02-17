Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

'Absolutely amazed by that' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to reported player agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has agreed in principle a new contract with the Hillsborough outfit, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Scottish international’s deal with the Owls is set to expire in the summer, but it appears that the former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder has committed his future to Wednesday.

The Yorkshire Post reported in October that Bannan had been offered new terms at Hillsborough, although with the Scotsman having entered the final six months of his contract, there has been much doubt over whether he’d still be at Wednesday next season.

But Yorkshire Live believe that the 31-year-old is on the verge of extending his five-and-a-half stay with the Owls having arrived from Palace back in August 2015.

Bannan has made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday, and has started all 29 of their Championship matches as the Hillsborough outfit bid to avoid slipping into League One following their six-point deduction earlier this season.

The midfielder has always been a popular figure with the Wednesdayite’s, and here’s how they have been reacting on Twitter to his contract extension:


