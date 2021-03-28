‘Absolute warrior’, ‘Solid’ – These Sunderland fans react to player performance from Bristol Rovers win

Sunderland continued their fine form with a hard-fought 1-0 success at Bristol Rovers yesterday.

Despite the hosts lowly position in the table, the Black Cats were made to work for the three points, with Aiden O’Brien getting the only goal of the game in the first-half.

After that, Sunderland had to fight for the points, and they did defend well, with Luke O’Nien putting in a strong performance from centre-back.

The versatile 26-year-old has been an important player for Lee Johnson in recent months, building an impressive partnership alongside Dion Sanderson.

And, they picked up another clean sheet at the Memorial Ground, with O’Nien taking to Twitter after the game to reveal his delight at the win, as Sunderland push for automatic promotion.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

It’s fair to say the fans are pleased with how O’Nien is performing, as well as his no-nonsense attitude that he brings to the team.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…

Great bravery from O’Nien to put his head in where it hurts and wins a freekick in our own box to eat up the time. — A LOVE SUPREME (@ALS_Fanzine) March 27, 2021

O’Nien is an absolute warrior isn’t he #SAFC — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 27, 2021

Solid today son. Don't let oppos get in your face. Rise above. — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) March 27, 2021

Well done Luke on putting your head in where it hurt at the end to win the three points. You must have known that one was going to hurt! — Martin Walker (@MartinWalker72) March 28, 2021

You signing a new deal then 😁🤝🤝🤝 — Liam Ramsey (@liamramsey1989) March 27, 2021

You are lovely aren’t ya. — Daniel John Fenwick (@DJfenwick) March 28, 2021