‘Absolute warrior’, ‘Solid’ – These Sunderland fans react to player performance from Bristol Rovers win

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland continued their fine form with a hard-fought 1-0 success at Bristol Rovers yesterday.

Despite the hosts lowly position in the table, the Black Cats were made to work for the three points, with Aiden O’Brien getting the only goal of the game in the first-half.

After that, Sunderland had to fight for the points, and they did defend well, with Luke O’Nien putting in a strong performance from centre-back.

The versatile 26-year-old has been an important player for Lee Johnson in recent months, building an impressive partnership alongside Dion Sanderson.

And, they picked up another clean sheet at the Memorial Ground, with O’Nien taking to Twitter after the game to reveal his delight at the win, as Sunderland push for automatic promotion.

It’s fair to say the fans are pleased with how O’Nien is performing, as well as his no-nonsense attitude that he brings to the team.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…


