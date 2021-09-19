‘Absolute warrior’ – Many Preston North End fans laud player following ‘immense’ performance v West Brom

Preston North End played out an impressive 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday as they stood firm to Valerien Ismael’s side.

They continued their unbeaten run which now stretches to five games as they quietly move up the table.

It was Preston that took the lead against West Brom, with Ben Whiteman’s deflected strike wrong-footing Albion keeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom did get back into the game through a Matt Phillips equaliser, but it was the display of their centre back Patrick Bauer that caught the eye of the Preston supporters.

His battle with Jordan Hugill with caused a stir on Twitter in a performance that left the German defender bloodied and bruised following an accidental elbow from the former North End striker.

Following some repair work though Bauer was dominant against the 29-year-old, even leaving in a few late tackles in himself to let Hugill know he wasn’t going to be intimidated.

His return from a long-term injury was a welcome boost to the side this season and fans have taken to Twitter to praise him after this performance.

Patrick Bauer emptying his pockets when he’s home car key house key Jordan Hugill #pnefc — Alex Daggers (@alexdaggers1) September 18, 2021

All hail Patrick Bauer 🙌 Took that early blow from Hugill and that could have rocked him, but he was colossal throughout. His leadership at the back has been key to #PNEFC progressing from that terrible start.https://t.co/Jibzh09OUF — Deepdale Digest (@DeepdaleDigest) September 19, 2021

Pay Bauer whatever he wants btw. Top, top centre-half. #pnefc — luke (@fortsandvodka) September 18, 2021

Bauer unreal handling Hugill today. Big performance. Thought McCann looked very good off the bench. Wickham looked decent if short of fitness. Onto the next one #pnefc — David Quinn (@QuinnyDDT) September 18, 2021

Just got home from the game now and that was just a 90 minute battle. Pat Bauer was absolutely incredible and it was a good point to pick up. On to Tuesday. Up the whites. 👊🏻 #pnefc — Jake (@jioates) September 18, 2021

A well earned point against one of the promotion favourites. Earl and Bauer-immense #pnefc — Chris Newcombe (@Newcs21) September 18, 2021