Preston North End

‘Absolute warrior’ – Many Preston North End fans laud player following ‘immense’ performance v West Brom

Published

7 mins ago

on

Preston North End played out an impressive 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday as they stood firm to Valerien Ismael’s side. 

They continued their unbeaten run which now stretches to five games as they quietly move up the table.

It was Preston that took the lead against West Brom, with Ben Whiteman’s deflected strike wrong-footing Albion keeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom did get back into the game through a Matt Phillips equaliser, but it was the display of their centre back Patrick Bauer that caught the eye of the Preston supporters.

His battle with Jordan Hugill with caused a stir on Twitter in a performance that left the German defender bloodied and bruised following an accidental elbow from the former North End striker.

Following some repair work though Bauer was dominant against the 29-year-old, even leaving in a few late tackles in himself to let Hugill know he wasn’t going to be intimidated.

His return from a long-term injury was a welcome boost to the side this season and fans have taken to Twitter to praise him after this performance.


