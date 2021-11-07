Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolute warrior’, ‘Keep him in the team now’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player’s impressive performance against Luton

Published

6 mins ago

on

Danny Batth made his 100th Stoke City appearance yesterday afternoon and was an integral part as to why his side kept a clean sheet at Kenilworth Road. 

The Potters secured the second 1-0 away victory of the week when they travelled to Bedfordshire, following an equally impressive result in Lancashire three days before. 

Jacob Brown opened the scoring for the away side in the 34th minute, and from that point on, Stoke managed the game very well, restricting Luton to very little in the attacking third. 

Batth put in a very strong performance to keep Luton’s front two of Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick quiet.

The 31-year-old has been forced to watch the majority of this season from the sidelines, given the excellent form of new signings Leo Ostigard and Ben Wilmot.

However, he has started Stoke’s last two games, keeping clean sheets in them both. 

Batth has proven to Michael O’Neill that he has what it takes to remain a regular starter this season, with the Staffordshire club possessing excellent central defensive options at present. 

Here, we take a look at how Stoke fans on Twitter reacted to Batth’s performance against The Hatters during his 100th appearance for The Potters…


