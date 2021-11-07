‘Absolute warrior’, ‘Keep him in the team now’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player’s impressive performance against Luton

Danny Batth made his 100th Stoke City appearance yesterday afternoon and was an integral part as to why his side kept a clean sheet at Kenilworth Road.

The Potters secured the second 1-0 away victory of the week when they travelled to Bedfordshire, following an equally impressive result in Lancashire three days before.

Jacob Brown opened the scoring for the away side in the 34th minute, and from that point on, Stoke managed the game very well, restricting Luton to very little in the attacking third.

Batth put in a very strong performance to keep Luton’s front two of Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick quiet.

The 31-year-old has been forced to watch the majority of this season from the sidelines, given the excellent form of new signings Leo Ostigard and Ben Wilmot.

However, he has started Stoke’s last two games, keeping clean sheets in them both.

Batth has proven to Michael O’Neill that he has what it takes to remain a regular starter this season, with the Staffordshire club possessing excellent central defensive options at present.

Here, we take a look at how Stoke fans on Twitter reacted to Batth’s performance against The Hatters during his 100th appearance for The Potters…

Top pro absolute warrior — Jonathan Pace (@VinnyinStoke) November 7, 2021

2 clean sheets….. Says it all Danny Boy. @Danny_Bath — Steve Roberts (@Starob2011) November 7, 2021

Great performance today Sir, you always give 100% — lesalanos (@Lesalanos) November 7, 2021

And the defence is so much the better for having you there. — Mark Hurst (@markrhurst) November 7, 2021

Great to see you back in there Danny. Clean sheet no coincidence.👍 — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) November 6, 2021

Underrated, on and off the pitch — Tom (@StokeTom_) November 6, 2021

Brilliant Danny. Top player and man — Louis🔴⚪️ (@LouisEccleston7) November 6, 2021

An old fashioned centre half and I mean that as a compliment! Puts his head and body into places others don't! Definitely doesn't play enough games but that's due to MON wanting defenders to play and pass the ball like Maldini — Mark Johnson (@mark_pbs) November 6, 2021

A top professional, but more importantly a top bloke! Deserves nothing but the most respect this man! No suprise that Stoke have kept two clean sheets as well since having him back in the heart of the defence. Keep doing your thing pal — Woody Bridgeman (@woodybridgeman) November 7, 2021

Danny Batth comes in and two clean sheets on the road, not a coincidence. Keep him in the team now — Russell Dutton (@RussellDutton) November 6, 2021