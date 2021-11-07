‘Absolute tank’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Reading fans react to defender’s impressive showing against Birmingham City

After a run of four straight defeats, and going a goal down inside three minutes from a defensive error, earning three points at St Andrew’s did not look very likely.

However, Reading managed to fight back against The Blues, securing all three points with two second half goals.

18-year-old Jahmari Clarke netted both Reading goals to change the complex of the contest in the Midlands, in what was the young forward’s first two goals in professional football.

Despite Clarke stealing the headlines for his impact when he came on as a second half substitute, Reading right-back Andy Yiadom also put in a starring performance.

The 29-year-old’s ability to support the play, create from the right flank, and provide an excellent defensive service, played a big part in Reading turning the game around.

The full-back who entered the professional game through the non-league route has been an integral part of Reading’s defence since signing in 2018, making his 100th appearance with the Berkshire club earlier on in the campaign.

Yiadom has missed just one game for The Royals this season through quarantine restrictions but has played every other minute, captaining the side on a couple of occasions too.

Here, we take a look at how Reading fans have reacted on Twitter to the defender’s performance against Birmingham…

Great to see Yiadom picking up several different attacking positions which the new formation gives him license to do. Cancelo & Walker have this level of freedom from RB and thrive. Yiadom is a very well rounded player who offers plenty going forward. #readingfc https://t.co/E4tjegOETu pic.twitter.com/lz2iBzWfHp — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) November 6, 2021

Top work Yids 💙 — Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) November 6, 2021

Well played today Yids 👏🏼👏🏼 — Jamie (@jamiewillby) November 6, 2021

Absolute tank, well played today💙 — Amilie Poole (@amilie_poole) November 6, 2021

And you were a massive part in this. Outstanding so thanks Yids — JoMo 💙 😷 (@JoMoMup) November 7, 2021

You played brilliantly today, brought us up the pitch when we needed it. — Freddie Hargreaves (@Freddie_RFC_H) November 6, 2021

You were superb today. — Reading FC Blue And White Wall (@bluewhitewall) November 6, 2021

Yiadom excellent today. Great going forwards — Simeon Pickup (@SimFromBucks) November 6, 2021

Andy Yiadom. Top class full-back 😍 #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) November 6, 2021