‘Absolute talent’, ‘Massive future ahead’ – Loads of Bristol City fans react to player’s impressive season highlights

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has certainly exceeded expectations during his debut season at the club after firmly establishing himself in Lee Johnson’s plans.

Massengo held down a regular midfield spot during the early weeks of the season following his summer move from Monaco, and the 18-year-old has continued to make some key contributions for the Ashton Gate side despite not always starting matches.

The France youth international has definitely fulfilled his aim of increasing his first-team chances following the move to the Robins, with Massengo having made a total of 25 outings during his first season in English football while he has made 23 starts for the club.

Massengo made his latest appearance for City during their 1-1 draw with Fulham prior to the EFL’s fixture suspension, with the defensive-minded midfielder reclaiming his spot in the side after spending three matches on the sidelines for the Robins.

One Robins supporter has now taken to Twitter to share a clip displaying Massengo’s highlights from the season so far, and the video certainly shows how the ex-Monaco man has made a strong start to his career at the south-west club.

Plenty of Bristol City supporters responded to this clip by praising Massengo’s impact on the side despite his young age, while others suggested the midfielder has an extremely bright future ahead following a strong debut season at Ashton Gate.

Here are some of the responses…

Absolute talent — JK (@Jordan_Kilford) March 22, 2020

Crazy he's only 18. Going to be massive — Paul Pritchard (@Palanhiuk) March 22, 2020

Think people have too high of an expectation for the lad in his interview he said that Johnson wanted to give him a lot of game time however to not promise him to play regularly. Which is exactly what he’s got and has exceeded my expectation. Hopefully he will only get better! — ‘ (@CharlieN2001) March 22, 2020

Easy to forget he’s only one 18 massive future ahead — Tony (@Tonyphatboy) March 22, 2020

Thanks for creating. People are over critical because he’s lost a few balls in possession under pressure….he really is a talent….doing it in the ‘no prisoners’ centre of midfield in the Championship. — Fevs (@Davefevs) March 22, 2020

I read somewhere that when he was first brought it was to spend a year with the under 23s, he got thrown relatively early into the deep end and done very well for someone who didn’t grow up playing football how it’s played in England — Kial Suchecki (@SucheckiKial) March 22, 2020