Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Absolute talent’, ‘Massive future ahead’ – Loads of Bristol City fans react to player’s impressive season highlights

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has certainly exceeded expectations during his debut season at the club after firmly establishing himself in Lee Johnson’s plans.

Massengo held down a regular midfield spot during the early weeks of the season following his summer move from Monaco, and the 18-year-old has continued to make some key contributions for the Ashton Gate side despite not always starting matches.

The France youth international has definitely fulfilled his aim of increasing his first-team chances following the move to the Robins, with Massengo having made a total of 25 outings during his first season in English football while he has made 23 starts for the club.

Massengo made his latest appearance for City during their 1-1 draw with Fulham prior to the EFL’s fixture suspension, with the defensive-minded midfielder reclaiming his spot in the side after spending three matches on the sidelines for the Robins.

One Robins supporter has now taken to Twitter to share a clip displaying Massengo’s highlights from the season so far, and the video certainly shows how the ex-Monaco man has made a strong start to his career at the south-west club.

Can you score maximum points in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16

Who scored Bristol City's first goal of the 2019/20 season?

Plenty of Bristol City supporters responded to this clip by praising Massengo’s impact on the side despite his young age, while others suggested the midfielder has an extremely bright future ahead following a strong debut season at Ashton Gate.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute talent’, ‘Massive future ahead’ – Loads of Bristol City fans react to player’s impressive season highlights

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: