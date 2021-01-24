Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolute superstar in the making’ – Many Swansea fans heap praise on player after FA Cup showing

Published

3 mins ago

on

Liam Cullen scored his first professional goals to help Swansea City book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a thumping win 5-1 over Nottingham Forest.

Cullen produced two excellent finishes, either side of Ashley Grimes’ brace as the Swans secured a comfortable victory over their Championship rivals.

It also extended Swansea’s perfect start to 2021 – with another youngster in Oliver Cooper adding gloss to the scoreline in the latter stages to ensure Steve Cooper’s men recorded their fourth straight success in all competitions.

But the afternoon belonged to 21-year-old Cullen, who was making just his fourth start for the South Wales outfit, and marked the occasion with two really impressive goals.

7 of these 18 facts about Swansea City boss Steve Cooper are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18

Cooper was born in 1979?

Cullen’s first was a wonderfully controlled volley before arriving on cue to double his tally by converting Ryan Manning’s cross.

He’ll be hoping his performance on Saturday will put himself in with a chance of earning his first Championship start since early December when Swansea host Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Here’s how the Liberty Stadium faithful reacted on Twitter to Cullen’s display yesterday:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute superstar in the making’ – Many Swansea fans heap praise on player after FA Cup showing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: