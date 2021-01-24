‘Absolute superstar in the making’ – Many Swansea fans heap praise on player after FA Cup showing

Liam Cullen scored his first professional goals to help Swansea City book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a thumping win 5-1 over Nottingham Forest.

Cullen produced two excellent finishes, either side of Ashley Grimes’ brace as the Swans secured a comfortable victory over their Championship rivals.

It also extended Swansea’s perfect start to 2021 – with another youngster in Oliver Cooper adding gloss to the scoreline in the latter stages to ensure Steve Cooper’s men recorded their fourth straight success in all competitions.

But the afternoon belonged to 21-year-old Cullen, who was making just his fourth start for the South Wales outfit, and marked the occasion with two really impressive goals.

Cullen’s first was a wonderfully controlled volley before arriving on cue to double his tally by converting Ryan Manning’s cross.

He’ll be hoping his performance on Saturday will put himself in with a chance of earning his first Championship start since early December when Swansea host Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Here’s how the Liberty Stadium faithful reacted on Twitter to Cullen’s display yesterday:

Liam Cullen having his best game in a Swansea shirt — WelshSwan (@welsh_swan) January 23, 2021

Yea quite right mate, just didn't see that coming. Chuffed for Cooper & Cullen today. — Simon Williams (@sw37ans) January 23, 2021

Absolutely awesome today Liam! Superb all round game and the finishes were top quality. Let's hope the injury isn' too bad 🙏 — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) January 23, 2021

A very classy performance from a very talented young man. Keep up the good work and hope the ankle is ok soon. 💪🏼🦢 — TotalSwansTV (TSTV) (@TotalSwansTV) January 23, 2021

Fantastic performance Liam, hope the recovery goes well 🤞🏻 absolute superstar in the making 🤩 — Sam (@samevs94) January 23, 2021

Excellent performance Liam, So happy for your brilliant goals too. — Ashley Swans (@Ashleyjackarmy) January 23, 2021

You were outstanding today, Liam. Hope you're well 🙏🙏🙏 — Lucas Ottoni (@lucottoni81) January 23, 2021

Well done kiddo! Awesome performance. Hope you get right soon. — Nathan Jesse James (@MrJesseJamesEsq) January 24, 2021

Showed real class today Liam. Top work! — Mathew Jones (@TitchJackArmy) January 23, 2021

You were outstanding today well played 👏🏻👏🏻 — paul beer 💙 (@paul195164) January 23, 2021