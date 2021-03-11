‘Absolute stinker’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s display v Barnsley

A number of Derby County supporters have been lamenting the performance of Stoke City loanee Lee Gregory during their goalless draw against in-form Barnsley on Wednesday night.

The Rams travelled to Oakwell looking to get themselves back to winning ways after two successive defeats, but that was always going to be a real challenge given they were playing a side who had won their last seven matches in the league. In the end the Rams had to settle for a point on a night where neither side could take the few real chances they created.

One player who struggled for the Rams was Gregory, with the forward having missed Derby’s best chance of the game and also not really offering enough quality throughout. The forward was handed the chance to impress by Wayne Rooney, but it was not a display that will have put him firmly into their starting line-up now for the rest of the campaign.

“Quiz:

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False

Gregory managed to have just 25 touches of the ball, while he missed one big chance and also gave the ball away on 11 occasions (Sofascore). If Derby were to win the game they needed much more for the striker who has not really done enough to convince as of yet and has missed a couple of big chances since making the switch from Stoke in January.

Many Derby fans were quick to suggest that Gregory has not lived up to expectations so far and that he has not been good enough during the chances he has been given by Rooney as of yet.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Roos and Mengi really good today. Edmundson worked very well in midfield but lacks control with the ball at his feet. Gregory had an absolute stinker with a awful touch when he was through in the first half and missing the 1v1 in the second. Lucky not to give away a pen #dcfc — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) March 10, 2021

We let Marriott go on loan and we sign Lee Gregory no wonder we are in trouble #dcfc — Rammie (@Rammie007) March 10, 2021

Must admit Lee Gregory is worse than I thought #dcfc — Andy Sutton (@rooybears) March 10, 2021

Lee Gregory has scored 8 goals in his last 52 games #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) March 10, 2021

And that's why Stoke have allowed him to go on loan to a championship rival. If he was sticking these type of goals away he would still be there — Gareth (@gcw047) March 10, 2021

About the third time we’ve said that since he’s been here 😩 — Ben Lavender (@lavenderben) March 10, 2021