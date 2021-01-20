Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Absolute state’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Derby fans frustrated by Wayne Rooney’s latest takeover comments

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed he was told previously that Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan’s £60 million takeover was ready to happen, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Rams fans. 

Recent reports from the Daily Mail have indicated that the club are now putting contingency plans in place and fear that the proposed takeover by Derventio Holdings, the Dubai-based group fronted by Sheikh Khaled, is set to fall through.

It has been suggested numerous times over the past three or four months that the deal was nearly completed but ongoing delays have led to significant financial issues for the Rams.

Derby have been unable to pay their players fully for December, while it is understood that the threat of administration is very real.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth yesterday, Rooney addressed the takeover situation.

He told The Athletic’s Ryan Conway: “We were told all the paperwork was signed and it was ready to happen.”

7 of these 18 facts about Derby County boss Wayne Rooney are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18

Wayne Rooney is 34

The longer the delays go on the more concerned you feel the Pride Park faithful will get and these claims from their new boss, who was only appointed to the permanent position last week, have seen many fans take to Twitter to express their frustration.

Read their reactions here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute state’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Derby fans frustrated by Wayne Rooney’s latest takeover comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: