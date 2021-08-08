Nottingham Forest fell to a dramatic opening day 2-1 defeat to Coventry City this afternoon after conceding in the 96th minute.

Whilst Chris Hughton and all fans will be hugely frustrated by the manner of the loss, there was one positive for the Reds, with Brennan Johnson showing his class after he was given a start.

The 20-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Lincoln, with his form catching the eye in League One.

Therefore, fans wanted to see him given a chance in the first-team and Johnson justified the hype, registering a brilliant assist for Lyle Taylor to give Forest the lead.

The youngster showed real pace and quality to burst clear for the visitors and then had the composure to put the ball on a plate for the striker who tapped in.

As you would expect, that contribution delighted the Forest fans who recognise they have a real talent at the club. Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

Brennan Johnson is the best football player in the world #nffc — Nathan (@NathanSNFFC) August 8, 2021

Don’t sell Johnson for any price. He’s gonna be vital for us this season. #nffc — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) August 8, 2021

brennan johnson looks an absolute star 🤩 #nffc — RoniGFM (GAMING FOOTY MUSIC) (@RoniGFM_) August 8, 2021

Scored a good goal but same old Forest. Wouldn’t blame Johnson looking to get out by the end of the window. #NFFC — Chris Hayes (@Chris_Hayes_) August 8, 2021

Johnson .. gonna be the most fouled player in the championship ? #NFFC — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) August 8, 2021