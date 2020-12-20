‘Absolute shocker’, ‘Don’t see what he brings’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans vent frustration at ‘the problem’

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Millwall at the Den yesterday and many Reds fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at midfielder Ryan Yates.

The 23-year-old has been a regular fixture in the starting XI under Chris Hughton and started alongside Samba Sow in holding midfield against the Lions.

The Reds ended their long winless run in midweek but were unable to get anything more than a draw at the Den yesterday, with both goals coming early in the second half.

Tom Bradshaw stabbed in the opener for the hosts in the 47th minute but Alex Mighten’s first goal in a Forest shirt pulled the sides level two minutes later.

Neither team were able to find a winner, meaning it finished 1-1 and Hughton’s side moved one point clear of the bottom three.

There were positives to take from the game in south London but it seems many Forest fans feel the performance of Yates was not one of them.

The midfielder finished with a pass accuracy of 57% and lost possession 25 times in total while winning 10 of his 19 defensive duels (Sofascore).

After the game, many Forest supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Yates’ display.

Read their reaction here:

-Better endeavour and battling from Forest today.

– Mbe Soh in both games has pinged balls into dangerous areas.

– Yates is so inept on the ball for a Championship pro.

– Happy for Mighten.

– Cafu is a great find.

– lets get a run going.#NFFC — Taz (@taztheuke) December 19, 2020

Yates was once again abysmal. — FTID (@4evaNFFC) December 19, 2020

#nffc good point and good to get a goal. Not quite sure why @BBCRNS are suggesting that Yates "had a good game". Gave the ball away five times within first 10 minutes. I stopped counting after that. Christie equally poor. — Steve Dormer (@SteveDormer10) December 19, 2020

Christie & Yates are the weak links in this team #NFFC — Nick (@NJL82) December 19, 2020

Yates is the problem here man. #nffc — Foxy. (@foxynffc) December 19, 2020

Yates is the problem. #NFFC — Charlie Stenson (@Thebluerooms_) December 19, 2020

The sooner Christie and Yates are out of this team we’d look a lot better! #NFFC — SouthWestRed (@red_till_death) December 19, 2020

I know I slag him a lot but Yates is just running around like a headless chicken, I don’t see what he brings to the plate, passing is awful #nffc — lucas (@lucaswheat) December 19, 2020

What a surprise that Yates again is having an absolute shocker…#NFFC — SouthWestRed (@red_till_death) December 19, 2020