Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute shocker’, ‘Don’t see what he brings’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans vent frustration at ‘the problem’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Millwall at the Den yesterday and many Reds fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at midfielder Ryan Yates. 

The 23-year-old has been a regular fixture in the starting XI under Chris Hughton and started alongside Samba Sow in holding midfield against the Lions.

The Reds ended their long winless run in midweek but were unable to get anything more than a draw at the Den yesterday, with both goals coming early in the second half.

Tom Bradshaw stabbed in the opener for the hosts in the 47th minute but Alex Mighten’s first goal in a Forest shirt pulled the sides level two minutes later.

Neither team were able to find a winner, meaning it finished 1-1 and Hughton’s side moved one point clear of the bottom three.

There were positives to take from the game in south London but it seems many Forest fans feel the performance of Yates was not one of them.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Nottingham Forest’s academy?

1 of 22

James Perch?

The midfielder finished with a pass accuracy of 57% and lost possession 25 times in total while winning 10 of his 19 defensive duels (Sofascore).

After the game, many Forest supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Yates’ display.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute shocker’, ‘Don’t see what he brings’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans vent frustration at ‘the problem’

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: