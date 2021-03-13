‘Absolute shocker,’ ‘Awful’ – Many Stoke fans react to ‘awful’ display from 28-y/o in Middlesbrough loss

A number of Stoke City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Tommy Smith following the Potters’ 3-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Michael O’Neill’s side headed into the game looking to build on their 2-0 success against bottom of the table Wycombe Wanderers last time out. Stoke were also looking to end a run of three successive defeats on their travels, but they were unable to prevent Middlesbrough from taking advantage of a couple of chances they were able to create.

One player who struggled for the Potters, in particular, was Smith, with the right-back not doing enough defensively at times at crucial moments as Middlesbrough took advantage of him switching off. The defender was also not able to do enough with his attacking player when he was able to get forwards on the overlap down the right-hand side.

Smith managed to make two interceptions but he failed to make a single tackle and also gave away the ball on 12 occasions (Sofascore). While he also three aerial duels in what a very difficult day for him and for the Potters defensively. Stoke needed a much better display from him if they were to have had any chance of getting a positive result.

Many Stoke fans were left frustrated with Smith’s latest showing with some believing that he makes too many mistakes at times defensively and costs the Potters goals as a result.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Tommy Smith is having an absolute shocker today — Shane Hall (@ShaneHall_7) March 13, 2021

Recall Tom Edwards from his loan Tommy Smith is awful — Jack Mortimer (@JackMortimer15) March 13, 2021

Utter utter dross from stoke this no plan whatsoever and, yet again, the utterly inept Brown totally out of his depth. Tommy Smith on another planet too. Garbage. — Simon Dykes (@SimonDykes) March 13, 2021

And that's why Tommy Smith is a rubbish full back 😒 — Ben Perry (@ben_pez) March 13, 2021

How easy we given them 2 goals away😳

Smith out of position and not having Gunn in goal at all. Davies all day for me and Bursik as back up #scfc — Dan Hyde (@DanHyde8) March 13, 2021

Smith being beaten to the ball at the back post. Shock #scfc — Charlie (@BesterSCFC) March 13, 2021

Tommy Smith can’t defend 🙂 — bayernoatcake (@bayernoatcake2) March 13, 2021