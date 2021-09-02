Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Wasn’t expecting this’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer announced

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Rodrigo Ely on a deal until the end of the season.

The centre-back was able to join the Reds because he is a free agent, having left Alaves when his contract expired with the La Liga outfit in the summer.

That came on the back of a tough year for Ely, who missed most of the season through injury, although he had impressed for the Spaniards over the years.

His pedigree, with the Brazilian having also featured for AC Milan, convinced Forest to bring the 27-year-old in, with his arrival announced this afternoon.

However, it’s fair to say it’s a bit of business that has divided opinion among the support. Whilst some feel it’s a low-risk move for someone who could make a big impact, others don’t get the need for another central defensive option.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


