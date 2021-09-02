‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Wasn’t expecting this’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer announced

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Rodrigo Ely on a deal until the end of the season.

🇧🇷 Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely signs for The Reds ✍️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) September 2, 2021

The centre-back was able to join the Reds because he is a free agent, having left Alaves when his contract expired with the La Liga outfit in the summer.

That came on the back of a tough year for Ely, who missed most of the season through injury, although he had impressed for the Spaniards over the years.

His pedigree, with the Brazilian having also featured for AC Milan, convinced Forest to bring the 27-year-old in, with his arrival announced this afternoon.

Were each of these 20 former Nottingham Forest players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Wes Morgan Right Left

However, it’s fair to say it’s a bit of business that has divided opinion among the support. Whilst some feel it’s a low-risk move for someone who could make a big impact, others don’t get the need for another central defensive option.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

We wasn’t expecting this! Welcome Rodrigo ❤️🌳🇧🇷 — TRACEY KEEN ❤️🤍🌳 (@tkeen80) September 2, 2021

Ok. That was a tasty surprise 🇧🇷 — R (@TheyCallHimR) September 2, 2021

Good. Figs isn’t the player he was and it means we’ve got another option at CB👍 — LoyalRed21 #HughtonOut🦖 (@LoyalRed21) September 2, 2021

This club lost plot we have 5 rights backs on 3 strikers n now another centre half..absolute shambles of a club — Golfking7312 (@golfking12bw) September 2, 2021

Why have we got another defender? We have worrall mbe soh mckenna and figs why do we need another!? Get a bloody striker that’s mobile they should be a few free agents! Get looking! — Niiszmo (@Niiszmo) September 2, 2021

Good pedigree, good ball mover too. X2 previous cruciate injuries a bit of a concern. Hopefully fit to go now. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) September 2, 2021

This has to be banter?! Another defender 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LxHDDS9sRU — 1 Bines 4 (@BinesThe) September 2, 2021