Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Utter farce’ – These West Brom fans are furious after transfer development shared

Published

16 mins ago

on

Crystal Palace will only pay West Brom £900,000 for defender Nathan Ferguson, a tribunal has ruled.

The Albion academy graduate joined the Eagles in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer, months after a Deadline Day switch to Selhurst Park fell through because of an issue that was found during his medical.

However, due to his age, the Baggies were always going to be entitled to compensation, and considering Palace had agreed an initial £8m deal for the full-back, they were hoping for a significant sum.

Yet, The Athletic confirmed last night that the Premier League side will pay just £900,000 for the player.

The update explains how Albion were hoping for between £5-10m, so this decision, which can’t be appealed, was bad news for all connected to the Baggies.

As you would expect, the fans were not happy and here e look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Article title: ‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Utter farce’ – These West Brom fans are furious after transfer development shared

