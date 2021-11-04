‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Utter farce’ – These West Brom fans are furious after transfer development shared

Crystal Palace will only pay West Brom £900,000 for defender Nathan Ferguson, a tribunal has ruled.

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace told to pay Albion just £900,000 for Nathan Ferguson. Tribunal ruling a big blow to #WBA. Story for ⁦@TheAthleticUK⁩ with ⁦@MattWoosie⁩ #CPFC https://t.co/9lkDgERBEU — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) November 3, 2021

The Albion academy graduate joined the Eagles in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer, months after a Deadline Day switch to Selhurst Park fell through because of an issue that was found during his medical.

However, due to his age, the Baggies were always going to be entitled to compensation, and considering Palace had agreed an initial £8m deal for the full-back, they were hoping for a significant sum.

Yet, The Athletic confirmed last night that the Premier League side will pay just £900,000 for the player.

The update explains how Albion were hoping for between £5-10m, so this decision, which can’t be appealed, was bad news for all connected to the Baggies.

As you would expect, the fans were not happy and here e look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Sack the board, turn the lights off when they leave. Absolute shambles. We should be sitting on £16m but we sit on £900k. Close the academy, get rid of the scouts and copy the Brentford model. Let others do the hard graft. — Colin Griffiths (@_ColinGriffiths) November 3, 2021

Utter farce. When they had bid £11m previously. Someone out there doesn't like Albion — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) November 3, 2021

It's bad luck. If he didn't fail his medical in early 2020, we'd have got 10 times that amount. — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) November 3, 2021

Wow… that's shocking. Another shambles we are a part of. — Holly Clifton (@HolWBA) November 3, 2021

Fifa are laughing at us, FA are laughing at us, Barca are laughing at us, Palace are laughing at us, Villa are laughing at us, everyone is laughing at us. We’re a shambles from owners to the board room https://t.co/CC5refz5jo — george (@george_downes17) November 3, 2021

I ask again – how many more times? https://t.co/aU33aL8iIO — Mike (@Revanche89) November 3, 2021

Had our briefs well and truly pulled down three times in about a week https://t.co/vKU23WQSpX — Matt Lay (@mattlay98) November 3, 2021