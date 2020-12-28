‘Absolute shambles’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest emerges in 25-year-old

Aris Thessanoliki have been linked with the signing of Nottingham Forest full-back Nicholas Ioannou.

Chris Hughton will be looking to trim his squad in the January transfer window, after Forest brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer.

Greek side Aris have recently been linked with Miguel Angel Guerrero, and now, another Forest player in Nicholas Ioannou has emerged as a target, as per Cypriot media outlet Goal.

Ioannou joined Forest on a three-year deal from APOEL in the summer, after spending six years in Cyprus.

The 25-year-old has featured five times under Hughton, but hasn’t played since being sent off against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

In his absence, Yuri Ribeiro established himself as Forest’s first-choice left-back under Hughton, and his game time has been limited.

According to Goal, Aris are targeting a move for Ioannou, as they look to provide competition for the struggling Christian Ganea.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential departure of Ioannou, with Aris being linked with yet another player…

get him gone — simon stevenson (@Simontoonarmy) December 27, 2020

Had a good game on his debut but done nothing since and made a lot of basic errors #NFFC Move him on 👍 — FOReST2273 (@coupe_greg) December 27, 2020

Bye to all these poor signings — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) December 27, 2020

Absolute shambles!!! Seriously!! Didn’t he sign a 3 year deal??? — Antony Dear (@AntDear2010) December 27, 2020

Something definitely doesn’t smell right. — Ian Winter (@IanFWinter) December 28, 2020

We're nothing but Aris's feeder club! I say we riot! 😂😂😂 — Kate_short_for_Bob (@Kate_SFB) December 27, 2020

Good — Barnesy (@JBarnesy38) December 27, 2020

Weird one. Ch seems to prefer Bong for reasons unknown. — JustinAH (@JustinHearn1) December 27, 2020

Just made a rare festive appearance on the #NFFC timeline and looks like the January sales at Forest have started early. Having a much needed clear out by the looks of things https://t.co/mzmtE9ySx2 — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) December 27, 2020

This one is baffling tbh. I’m Yuri’s biggest fan girl on here (sorry @Paul_2673 but it’s true 😂) but, Ioannou offers us something still 🤔 https://t.co/FrtityFutM — Claire (@LilMissFukIt) December 27, 2020