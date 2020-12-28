Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute shambles’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest emerges in 25-year-old

Aris Thessanoliki have been linked with the signing of Nottingham Forest full-back Nicholas Ioannou.

Chris Hughton will be looking to trim his squad in the January transfer window, after Forest brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer.

Greek side Aris have recently been linked with Miguel Angel Guerrero, and now, another Forest player in Nicholas Ioannou has emerged as a target, as per Cypriot media outlet Goal.

Ioannou joined Forest on a three-year deal from APOEL in the summer, after spending six years in Cyprus.

The 25-year-old has featured five times under Hughton, but hasn’t played since being sent off against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

In his absence, Yuri Ribeiro established himself as Forest’s first-choice left-back under Hughton, and his game time has been limited.

According to Goal, Aris are targeting a move for Ioannou, as they look to provide competition for the struggling Christian Ganea.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential departure of Ioannou, with Aris being linked with yet another player…


