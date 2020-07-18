‘Absolute shambles’ – Many Birmingham fans let rip on club after Preston loss

Birmingham City slumped to a 2-0 loss at Preston North End on Saturday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the Blues’s awful form since the season restart continued.

The men from St Andrew’s really have struggled for results since the game got going back in this country and this was another instance of that.

Preston, who needed a win to keep their play-off hopes alive, duly did so – though Cardiff City’s win has meant that they’ll be in the Championship for another season next year.

For the Blues, though, such certainties cannot yet be counted on and a final day fight for survival, once again, awaits the players in the week – unless the EFL throws out Wigan’s appeal against their 12-point deduction.

Naturally, Blues fans have said plenty about this result and the situation that they find themselves in going into the last day of the campaign and it’s safe to say the mood is not a good one.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said:

Do we purposely take everything to the last day for the bants or something? — Harrison Maddocks (@HarrisonMaddoc5) July 18, 2020

We’ve had some awful teams over the years. But What hurts most about this team is that they don’t even try. Some clear natural ability in the side, but the lack of manager, captain and desire is disgusting. Should be safe due to Wigan’s deduction but we don’t deserve to be. — Jonathan Mallory (@JonathanMallor6) July 18, 2020

There’s one player who looks like he cares what league we’ll be in next season and he’s off to play champions league football — Frak (@hollowsounds_) July 18, 2020

Last game of the season yet again, why change the habit of a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/5vyCRCBlrY — Chris Jackson (@CAJ1991) July 18, 2020

Pathetic — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) July 18, 2020

Only Jude was trying wake up this is not good enough — Nathan (@nathancarty112) July 18, 2020

Absolute shambles of a club — Terry BCFC (@Jones947Tj) July 18, 2020

Congrats Blues for taking it to the wire yet again for that little. bit of drama we all love and pay for!

unacceptable from a burnt out incompetent squad , good luck @judebellingham you're better off without them, they've let you down, let the fans down & not bothered about it — Mark Shenton (@placii21) July 18, 2020