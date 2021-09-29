‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Joke’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are furious as Nigel Adkins update shared

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins was at the club’s training ground today as he watched the development side take on a Brentford B team.

The Addicks were thrashed 4-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers last night, which leaves the Londoners 23rd in League One having won just one of their first ten games, and they’re already four points from safety.

For a side that were expected to push for promotion, this is not good enough and the fans have made their feelings clear on Adkins in recent games, which included booing the team off last night.

The manner of the loss for the Trotters meant many thought Adkins would depart, but reporter Rich Cawley revealed that Adkins was still carrying on as normal in an update shared to fans.

“Nigel Adkins, Ged Roddy and Steve Gallen all at Charlton’s training ground today to watch the reserves play a Brentford B team. Jaiyesimi, Kirk and Dobson all played 45 minutes.”

Whilst these decisions can be made at any moment, the news indicates that no sacking is imminent, something which many fans weren’t pleased with.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Absolute joke that this level of performance is being accepted! — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) September 29, 2021

Ffs I was hoping you were gonna say they've all been sacked 😑 — Ryan Tait (@Turkishcypriot8) September 29, 2021

For the life of me I’m so shocked he hasn’t been sacked ! Shambles absolute shambles!! — Jamie (@mac271176) September 29, 2021

First two on that list need replacing — Jon (@JTedders92) September 29, 2021

Doesn't sound like hes going anywhere.. — Daniel (@Daniel09872613) September 29, 2021

Handing in their resignations hopefully 🙏 — Cabbie8 (@cabbie8) September 29, 2021

