‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Deeply concerned’ – These Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson names XI for Sheffield Wednesday fixture

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Rotherham United when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The 5-1 loss against the Millers was a third defeat in five for the Black Cats, who have stuttered after a fine start to the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, given the manner of the loss last time out, Lee Johnson has made changes for the game at Hillsborough, one of which was enforced as Aiden McGeady serves a suspension, whilst Leon Dajaku and Elliot Embleton also miss out.

Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien have come into the XI, in what appears to be a 4-3-3, and it’s fair to say the team news has divided opinion among the support.

Whilst some feel the changes are the right ones, others felt that some players who remain in the team are fortunate to do so following recent displays.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from Twitter…


