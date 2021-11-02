‘Absolute shambles’, ‘Deeply concerned’ – These Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson names XI for Sheffield Wednesday fixture

Sunderland will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Rotherham United when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Lee Johnson has named his starting XI for tonight's game against Sheffield Wednesday. 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 2, 2021

The 5-1 loss against the Millers was a third defeat in five for the Black Cats, who have stuttered after a fine start to the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, given the manner of the loss last time out, Lee Johnson has made changes for the game at Hillsborough, one of which was enforced as Aiden McGeady serves a suspension, whilst Leon Dajaku and Elliot Embleton also miss out.

Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Aiden O’Brien have come into the XI, in what appears to be a 4-3-3, and it’s fair to say the team news has divided opinion among the support.

Whilst some feel the changes are the right ones, others felt that some players who remain in the team are fortunate to do so following recent displays.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from Twitter…

Clearly shows LJ still hasn’t learnt his lesson absolute shambles — SAFC (@layton87455476) November 2, 2021

Nothing wrong the team at all and nice to see a strong looking bench again ! O'Nien is no-where near as bad as people are making out and in a 3 for sure he's a great addition to the 11 with his energy , aggression and work ethic ! HA'WAY THE LADS ! — George Anderson (@p0rksavage) November 2, 2021

The only thing I can think is he believes O'Brien will add some muscle to the team.

Deeply concerned but will always live in hope — Jon Guy (@guysienet) November 2, 2021

Not too happy with this lineup but we can bring on Dajaku, broadhead, alves if needed — LDC5678 (@ldc5678) November 2, 2021

I like it, left out the ones who don’t track back and picked a team of grafters — Lisgo (@LisgoSkol) November 2, 2021

Looking at that team, thought Parky was back, shocking selection, please prove me wrong by winning — Jamie (@jamiecscammell) November 2, 2021

Not confident with that team but hope they prove is wrong. — Robert Wilson (@edgeyrob) November 2, 2021